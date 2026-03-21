A Simpler, More Durable Answer to an Ageing Society
Why immigration isn’t the solution, and what is
One of the most persistent claims in public debate is that high levels of immigration are necessary to support an ageing population.
It sounds intuitive. As birth rates fall across the West, the argument follows that we must import working-age people to sustain the system.
But when you look more closely at the data, the picture becomes less certain.
At its core, this is a simple question:
How many people are working – and how many depend on them?
What the ADR Measures, and Why It Matters
The Active Dependency Ratio (ADR) captures this directly. It measures how many inactive adults – those not working or seeking work – rely on every 1,000 active workers.
A rising ADR means increasing pressure on those who are working to support those who are not.
The projections used here draw on the Office for National Statistics (ONS) 2022-based population projections, with participation rates held constant using Office for Budget Responsibility assumptions.
It is not a perfect measure. But it is an honest one.
Immigration: A Delay, Not a Solution
The ONS models four long-term migration scenarios:
Zero net migration
Low migration (120,000 per year)
Principal projection (340,000 per year)
High migration (525,000 per year)
When we apply these scenarios to the ADR, a clear pattern emerges.
Across all scenarios, the direction of travel is the same: the dependency burden rises.
Higher migration slows the rate of increase – but it does not change the outcome.
Even under the highest migration scenario, the result does not differ in kind. It simply arrives later.
Put plainly: compared with the principal projection, very high migration delays the UK reaching an ADR of 700 by roughly nine years.
That is not a resolution.
It is a postponement.
Fertility: A More Durable Lever
The ONS also models four different fertility scenarios, from low through to replacement Total Fertility Rate (TFR):
Low variant – 1.25 long-term TFR
Principal variant – 1.45 long-term TFR
High variant – 1.65 long-term TFR
Replacement Rate Fertility – 2.1 long-term TFR
Because the ADR only includes those aged 16 and over, the effects take time to appear. But the long-term differences are meaningful.
Even modest increases in fertility begin to shift the trajectory.
A return to replacement-level fertility extends the timeline to reach an ADR of 700 by several decades.
This is not a complete solution. Longer life expectancy still increases the older population.
But it highlights something important:
Not all demographic levers operate in the same way.
Some reshape the system. Others merely defer its pressures.
Workforce Participation: The Overlooked Lever
There is a third factor that receives far less attention – and may be more powerful than either migration or fertility.
Participation.
Dependency is not simply about age. It is about whether adults are active in the labour market.
What happens if more people of working age are actually working?
Consider a scenario where participation rates increase by 10% across age groups.
The effect is striking.
Under this scenario, the UK does not reach an ADR of 700 until well into the next century.
This is, of course, a model – but it illustrates where the real leverage may lie.
Not in expanding the population indefinitely, but in enabling more people within it to contribute.
The Bottom Line
The pattern across all scenarios is consistent.
Immigration can ease the pressure for a time, but it does not resolve the underlying dynamic. Over time, it creates its own dependency cycle, requiring ever-increasing inflows to maintain balance.
A more durable answer lies closer to home:
enabling people who want families to have them
increasing participation across all ages
improving health so more people remain active for longer
raising productivity per worker
This is where the real leverage sits.
Demographics shape the future.
This is a conversation worth having – calmly, honestly, and with the data in view.
The Truth Contract – not just more content, but a commitment.
You’re here because the surface story doesn’t hold.
You’re ready to question, contribute, and help shape a future worth showing up for.
This is the contract: Truth. Action. Together.
Add your voice to the conversation. This is how we grow the mandate for change.
"A more durable answer lies closer to home:
- enabling people who want families to have them
- increasing participation across all ages
- improving health so more people remain active for longer
- raising productivity per worker"
The underlying assumption suggests that established ethics, humanity, rationality and moral integrity are drivers of supranational policies in the West and elsewhere?
An alternative hypothesis: the Malthusian Directive appears in full force, until proved otherwise; destitution, depopulation, delegitimisation, deindustrialisation, dependency, death.
"We need a complete system reboot that will encourage lots of families to form and babies to be born too."
Exactly.
A fascinating and thought-provoking article, and sufficiently simple in presentation to not confuse this not-yet-retired old man (myself).
Like most problems in multi-inputted biological systems, there has to be more than one solution applied, to achieve a workable and stable balance.
The last scenario (overall 10% increase of the workforce) may not be applicable in the real world, since young to middle-aged are working to capacity already (approx 86%)
Google's Gemini quotes the following worker participation rates:
Age Cohort Participation Rate (Economic Activity)
16–24 ~53.6%
25–34 ~85%–88%
35–44 ~85%–88%
45–54 ~85%–88%
55–64 ~71%
65+ ~10%–11%
There are two more scenarios not yet discussed in the article: -
1.
The "retired group" are the major contributors to the dependents in the AD ratio. If their numbers could be halved (a simple scenario for the sake of discussion—not totally real world), then the AD ratio would reduce by more than 50%.
It would work like this
The retired and beneficiary people (mostly aged 65 plus) are halved from the 700 to 350.
They add to the 1,000 working people: 1,000 plus 350 equals 1350
The new ratio becomes 350 per 1350, and scaled back, that is:-
260 per 1,000 workers.
For this to be possible, I've assumed that the over-65-year-olds are mostly healthy, active, and alert AND that they are still valued as workforce contributors, AND they are able to work full time AND that they go on to die promptly at about 80 years of age (with rapid decline in health and not lingering into their late 90s as dependents). So that the drop will not be down to as low as this "miraculous" 260 per 1,000 workers.
The point is, even if the elderly only work half the time of their younger counterparts, the time work equivalent only increases by 50% of the previous assumption (and the level of dependency for the half time workers decreases only 50%).
That might be equivalent to a 25% reduction in the elderly dependents:
700 dependents become 525, and 1,000 workers become 1,125.
The new ADR is now 467 per 1,000 workers.
That's still highly significant.
Bottom line:-
We need a health and wellness system to replace the current medical dependency system, and we need for society to value their elders (just as they do in long-lived Okinawa, Japan, where a lot of elders are still highly valued work colleagues).
2.
Robots to (a) help do the caring for the elderly dependents,
AND (b) do the heavy lifting for the active 70+ workers (e.g., I know of three 70-year-old builders who are still highly skilled and extremely competent, but find the heavy work is what will eventually stop them—if they can "help" the robots with the benefit of their skill and experience (and they can, because they have wisdom derived from 50 years of work experience and in some ways will always be smarter than large language AI models, which are prone to hallucination, putting 6 fingers and toes on a human image, and never depict road signs with the correct spelling), then they could stay active contributors to the workforce.
One part of the solution...
I really think that diverting the commercial flows out of the current medically dependent sickness-beneficiary system and into a health and wellness system (to help manage and improve vibrant middle to old age) is the key. Not possible at present because those who make those sorts of decisions do not have the vision for it (they are far too complacent, making far too much money, and they are far too conservative to be willing to change).
"I Have a Dream..."
Martin Luther King Jr.'s speach, 1963
Dreams can make a difference.
Thank you for asking, "What if?"
It's such a good question.