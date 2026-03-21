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DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
Mar 22

"A more durable answer lies closer to home:

- enabling people who want families to have them

- increasing participation across all ages

- improving health so more people remain active for longer

- raising productivity per worker"

The underlying assumption suggests that established ethics, humanity, rationality and moral integrity are drivers of supranational policies in the West and elsewhere?

An alternative hypothesis: the Malthusian Directive appears in full force, until proved otherwise; destitution, depopulation, delegitimisation, deindustrialisation, dependency, death.

"We need a complete system reboot that will encourage lots of families to form and babies to be born too."

Exactly.

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Bruce Thomson's avatar
Bruce Thomson
Mar 21

A fascinating and thought-provoking article, and sufficiently simple in presentation to not confuse this not-yet-retired old man (myself).

Like most problems in multi-inputted biological systems, there has to be more than one solution applied, to achieve a workable and stable balance.

The last scenario (overall 10% increase of the workforce) may not be applicable in the real world, since young to middle-aged are working to capacity already (approx 86%)

Google's Gemini quotes the following worker participation rates:

Age Cohort Participation Rate (Economic Activity)

16–24 ~53.6%

25–34 ~85%–88%

35–44 ~85%–88%

45–54 ~85%–88%

55–64 ~71%

65+ ~10%–11%

There are two more scenarios not yet discussed in the article: -

1.

The "retired group" are the major contributors to the dependents in the AD ratio. If their numbers could be halved (a simple scenario for the sake of discussion—not totally real world), then the AD ratio would reduce by more than 50%.

It would work like this

The retired and beneficiary people (mostly aged 65 plus) are halved from the 700 to 350.

They add to the 1,000 working people: 1,000 plus 350 equals 1350

The new ratio becomes 350 per 1350, and scaled back, that is:-

260 per 1,000 workers.

For this to be possible, I've assumed that the over-65-year-olds are mostly healthy, active, and alert AND that they are still valued as workforce contributors, AND they are able to work full time AND that they go on to die promptly at about 80 years of age (with rapid decline in health and not lingering into their late 90s as dependents). So that the drop will not be down to as low as this "miraculous" 260 per 1,000 workers.

The point is, even if the elderly only work half the time of their younger counterparts, the time work equivalent only increases by 50% of the previous assumption (and the level of dependency for the half time workers decreases only 50%).

That might be equivalent to a 25% reduction in the elderly dependents:

700 dependents become 525, and 1,000 workers become 1,125.

The new ADR is now 467 per 1,000 workers.

That's still highly significant.

Bottom line:-

We need a health and wellness system to replace the current medical dependency system, and we need for society to value their elders (just as they do in long-lived Okinawa, Japan, where a lot of elders are still highly valued work colleagues).

2.

Robots to (a) help do the caring for the elderly dependents,

AND (b) do the heavy lifting for the active 70+ workers (e.g., I know of three 70-year-old builders who are still highly skilled and extremely competent, but find the heavy work is what will eventually stop them—if they can "help" the robots with the benefit of their skill and experience (and they can, because they have wisdom derived from 50 years of work experience and in some ways will always be smarter than large language AI models, which are prone to hallucination, putting 6 fingers and toes on a human image, and never depict road signs with the correct spelling), then they could stay active contributors to the workforce.

One part of the solution...

I really think that diverting the commercial flows out of the current medically dependent sickness-beneficiary system and into a health and wellness system (to help manage and improve vibrant middle to old age) is the key. Not possible at present because those who make those sorts of decisions do not have the vision for it (they are far too complacent, making far too much money, and they are far too conservative to be willing to change).

"I Have a Dream..."

Martin Luther King Jr.'s speach, 1963

Dreams can make a difference.

Thank you for asking, "What if?"

It's such a good question.

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