The Truth Contract

The Truth Contract

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

This articel really crystallizes something critical about institutional honesty. The distinction between truth as content vs. truth as practice is spot-on, because most governance systems are designed to protect defensibility rather than learn from reality. I remember working with a community org that tried implementing radical transparency about failures, and the pushback wasn't ideological it was structural, like admitting error threatened the whole funding model.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Truth Contract Ltd · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture