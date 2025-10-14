The Truth Contract

Clive Pinder
33mEdited

After a written exchange with David, he asked me to share my thoughts here about the book. So with apologies for not editing them for a general audience ao they may come across as harsh, here they are..for better or worse:

‘Heads up on Landsgrebe and Smith’s book. I could not disagree more. I am sure they are far better researched than I am, but there is one glaring hole in their thesis. Not one of the accepted and respected leading scientists and technologists in the field of ASI has commented or been asked to review the book, at least as far as I am aware. It would be like writing the definitive treatise on flight physics without consulting a single aerospace engineer. Impressive in scope, elegant in theory, but ultimately grounded in philosophy, not propulsion. Or to put it another way…..it’s brave, but what are the implications if they’re wrong? As an apatheist who would vote atheist rather than agnostic, I appreciate the bravery but think it foolish given it’s not just my redemption I am missing, but the whole of humanity. It’s also worth mentioning that from where I sit there is a lot more scientific evidence supporting the possibility of ASI than there is in any God of any religion making an appearance!

Ian Kiley
8h

Excellent article

I Agree that AI machines cannot be programmed to accurately mimic highly complex & intricate human biological systems. Modern medicines cannot cure anything whilst good diet, well-being & nature can.

It does seem there are efforts to shift humanity towards a Borg type human. Modifying human genetics, crispr gene editing with synthetic mRNA containing graphene could perhaps make humanity and machine more compatible. Not for me. Hence the globalist push to create digital prisons of control

