For a good decade now, we have been in a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) hype. It is the fourth wave. Pioneers of the second wave of AI such as Ray Kurzweil, but also oligarchs such as Elon Musk, the WEF founder Klaus Schwab, politicians such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, or the pseudo-scientific WEF writer Yuval Harari are convinced that “artificial general intelligence” is about to arise. They have been predicting for years that the machines on which the AI software runs will soon gain both consciousness and will: They call this moment the “Singularity”. Furthermore, once this mystical moment arrives, the machines should, so they believe, supposedly become more intelligent than the people who built, programmed and configured them, namely “super-intelligent” as the doomsday philosopher Nick Bostrom says.

Since ChatGPT became accessible to the masses on the internet three years ago, this euphoria has escalated into a kind of collective hysteria. Many people now fervently believe that the Singularity is imminent. The way in which the doomsters speak about their idea partly reaches the intensity of religious awakening experience and reminds us of apocalyptic and millennial Christian hype waves that washed through Europe ever since Christianity became a mass religion. The belief in AI and the Singularity is a new faith; it is associated with fear and hope.

The duality of fear and hope

On the fear side, there is a great dread that AI machines could subjugate humanity. Elon Musk, for example, fears so-called “AI overlords”. On the hope side, business leaders like to argue that AI can increase productivity by allowing algorithms to take over hundreds of millions of jobs in OECD countries. This hope is in turn associated with the fear of mass job losses on the part of the employees. Almost none of it is correct, instead most of it is unscientific. For example, claims that AI will soon fully automate complex medical diagnoses overestimate its current capabilities.

Let us first consider the technical aspects that bring us to a realistic assessment of AI, and then review the religious character of this hysterical mass movement.

What AI really is

So-called AI consists only of calculation instructions for computers, which are called universal Turing machines in scientific jargon. These calculation instructions are designed in such a way that the machine calculates a desired output in response to an input. Until the 1970s, these calculation instructions were almost exclusively programmed explicitly: The programmer told the machine what to do using a programming language which is transformed into operations in digital circuits realised on the computer’s processor.

But for over 50 years, it has also been possible to create the calculation instructions implicitly. This is called “machine learning” and means that the instructions are not programmed directly. Instead, data in which there is a pattern that can be mathematically identified, and which describes an exploitable relationship is subjected to an optimisation procedure. This creates an equation that depicts the pattern. The relationship exists between two types of data, usually called input and output, respectively. For example, a spam filter is configured by using millions of email texts as input together with the output (or outcome) information whether users classified these texts as spam.

The exploitable pattern here is the relationship between the email contents and the users’ judgement. The optimisation algorithm generates an equation relating properties of the email to the spam (yes/no) outcome. In other words, this is nothing more than an equation that mathematically maps a connection between the text of the email and its assessment as spam (yes or no).

The calculation instructions stored in generative AI products like Gemini, Grok, or ChatGPT (so-called LLM) are created in a similar, but more complicated way. They all run on computing machines that only perform very long and complicated sequences of basic operations that can be executed on a von-Neumann-computer, which is a universal Turing machine. The machine understands neither the input nor the output data, it simply calculates according to the instructions sets generated when the optimisation algorithm, which is called training or machine learning, was executed.

The limitations of AI

Consequently, the algorithm also makes numerous mistakes upon deployment, which are called hallucinations or misclassifications: They compute results that are plainly wrong or name inexistent things as real. Furthermore, since the algorithms are trained on vast corpora of natural language, they contain symbol patterns corresponding to human bias, political attitudes, prejudices or pejorative views. For instance, ChatGPT might fabricate a historical battle that never occurred, underscoring the absurdity of its so-called intelligence.

At runtime when interacting with users, the machines can always reproduce these patterns, which embarrasses the providers of the software in our heated climate of political correctness: they do not want a machine to praise certain politicians or to advise the user to commit suicide. Yet such output can never be avoided because this would be mathematically equivalent to deciding the famous undecidability theorem (or halting problem) defined by Alan Turing.

This theorem says that there are classes of problems that a Turing machine cannot solve. All of today’s computers are Turing machines, and even quantum computers, hyped as game-changers, should they ever exist and be able to compute relevant problems, are still Turing machines, doomed to crash against the same mathematical limits as their clunky predecessors – namely, the halting problem’s unyielding wall. To avoid hallucinations or undesired output of the LLM is equivalent to solving the halting problem, we will not be able to achieve this due to the properties of the machines we use.

But can’t we create “real AI” to overcome this? Couldn’t we create more and more perfect calculation rules until human intelligence is finally mapped in the software?

Why there will never be machine intelligence

As Barry Smith and I show in detail in our book “Why machine will never rule the world” with the help of mathematics and physics, this is not possible. Human intelligence is the ability to spontaneously find a solution to a previously not encountered, new problems without any previous training, possibly using propositional thinking (language, which is an exclusively human capability).

Only this type of behaviour is judged as intelligent by humans and has enabled our survival as a species despite a lack of the niche-specialisation found in all other animals. It is clear that today’s machines do not act intelligently since they are massively trained to react to situations (input) that are present in the training data they receive. When they receive input that is not similar to the training material, which happens, for example, in longer dialogues with LLM-chatbots, they produce inadequate output since they cannot be trained for such type of input adequately.

But taken aside the problems of current implicit models of computation (which might change), we do not know how humans (and animals) generate intelligence. But certainly, they are characteristics of complex systems.

In order to map such systems mathematically to a machine, we would need a calculation rule that would have to be so comprehensive that it could artificially replicate these systems. However, as we know from thermodynamics, it is not possible to comprehensively mathematically model complex systems. For they have properties that go beyond the scope of mathematics’ possibilities:

(1) Evolutionary properties: The ability to produce new types of elements (example: Bacteria can acquire new genetical properties via mobile DNA elements called plasmids), (2) Element-dependent interactions: For example, the changing of the meaning of words depending on their context, (3) Non-ergodicity: A property of processes that generate data which, to put it simply, do not look the same at any point in time no matter how long the process is observed, (4) Simultaneous presence of physical forces: With their superposition, (5) Deterministic chaos: A process where, despite knowledge of the laws of physics, nothing can be predicted due to measurement inaccuracies, (6) Drivenness: Energy flow with the conversion of kinetic energy into heat, for example in the ubiquitous process of turbulence, (7) Context dependence: For example, a person cannot survive under water, unlike a stone, as well as the lack of independence of physical properties from the direction.

All these properties prevent a complete and comprehensive mapping of the complex relationships that occur within such systems to computers using mathematical models. But we would need such models to configure Turing machines in such a way that they could emulate intelligence. Because of these limitations of mathematics, we can therefore only create partial and short-term models of complex systems that are flawed, such as mid-term weather or financial market models.

Crucially, it is not possible to ever draw an adequate sample set from a collection of events of non-ergodic processes that could be used to program implicitly configured AI systems to emulate intelligence. This invalidates the claim that with more training data, machine will become intelligent by themselves. This can be exemplified with a simple everyday experience: It would be impossible to predict the microstates of a wave (the position and momentum of the water molecules making up the wave) crashing on the North Sea coast even if millions of years of subsequent waves were filmed and these films were mathematically evaluated and used for machine learning.

Therefore, for mathematical and thermodynamic reasons that impose absolute limits on modelling, it is not possible to create a machine that can emulate intelligence. We know these limits very well and also encounter them in other complex systems such as medium-term weather or even its long-term aggregate, the climate.

Man or his creation as the new Gods

Like Spinoza’s divine substance, AI proponents anoint their machines with a mythical essence, proclaiming them as humanity’s new deities. Yet none of these mathematical and physical truths are taken note of by the neo-religious AI proponents of our time. Directed against all science, they propagate their esoteric theory of the New Consciousness of the Machine. Spinoza, in his Ethica ordine geometrico demonstrata (Ethics, Demonstrated in Geometrical Order), once defined God as “the substance consisting of infinite attributes, each of which expresses eternal and infinite essence.” In a similar way, humans are now stylised as the creators of a universal intelligence substance, AI. For example, Yuval Harari in his book Homo Deus claims that mankind is now attaining god-like status. Others attribute omni-potence to AI claiming that it might soon rule all of us (e.g. Ray Kuryweil or Geoffrey Hinton). Both attribute to AI god-like properties since only a god is capable of ruling over all men.

But unlike God, this so-called AI is not a transcendent entity. Transcendence cannot be experienced with the help of the senses, but is, according to the theological view, a matter of revelation or miracles (from a Catholic perspective). But an AI algorithm is an object in this world. It certainly does not perform any miraculous acts.

While in Christianity, God is the creator, redeemer, and fulfiller of the world, AI neo-religion sees man as the creator and changer of the world. Yet this pseudo-belief has no foundation whatsoever. Contrary to what the prophets of this pseudo-religion would have us believe, there can be neither machine consciousness nor machine will. AI is merely a marketing term invented in the United States in the 1950s to attract more public and private funding for computer science. Coined at the 1956 Dartmouth Conference, “AI” was a slick marketing ploy to lure funding for mundane computer science projects.

AI as a useful tool

The technology that has emerged since then has now become an indispensable and very useful part of our technosphere: one of many components of the industrial revolution that replaced the agricultural age only 250 years ago and is still ongoing. This radical upheaval will occupy human consciousness for a long time to come, but we do not have to fear or hope for machine consciousness. Machines perform arithmetic operations. As with any other techniques, this can be used for better or worse, no more and no less. But AI will neither make humans dispensable, nor will it start to think, will, intend, or judge. Certainly, it will not rule us. It will merely calculate “whatever we know how to order it to perform” (Ada Lovelace). And there is a lot of useful potential to further automate repetitive activities and to raise the standard of living by improving productivity. Like with every technology, we need to avoid abuse and focus on the benefits. This requires a careful political will formation taking into account the interests of the entire population.

