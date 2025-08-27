The Truth Contract

The Truth Contract

Ian Kiley
Aug 27

Agree David

I think the reason humanity tolerates this is more than just lack of truth and knowledge. Ultimately our fight is against spiritual wickedness in high places - there is only one defence against this

1. Restoring Divine Foundation: Removing God and Christ’s teachings from society is deliberate. It breeds confusion & people become lost souls. Truth and logic must be anchored around these principles. It helps to keep us on the straight and narrow

2. God’s Guiding Principles: Humanity needs a set of guiding principles - the Ten Commandments, properly interpreted, provide clear, enduring moral direction.

3. Discerning Good from Evil: Being centred around these principles equips our mind to judge whether actions or people align with creative or destructive forces.

4. Seeking Truth. A mind rooted in the ways of Christ, as it were, fosters curiosity and a steadfast pursuit of truth.

These principles are mine, I rarely attend Church and have only skimmed through the bible.

Chris Connelly
Sep 3

Agree. There appears to be a chronic lack of individual responsibility, with a preference for deferring to 'authority' (actual or perceived) rather than exercising individual judgment.

Some explanations for the psychological barriers to independent thinking include:

- Fear of Uncertainty: Independent thinking requires grappling with ambiguity, which many find uncomfortable (Fromm, 1941).

- Cognitive Load: Making independent decisions demands effort, so people offload responsibility to authorities to conserve mental energy (Kahneman, Thinking, Fast and Slow, 2011).

- Socialisation and Conformity: From childhood, people are taught to obey authority (parents, teachers, leaders), making deference a default behaviour (Milgram, 1974).

- Moral Disengagement: Attributing actions to authority reduces personal guilt or accountability (Bandura, 1999).

- Group Dynamics: Social pressures to conform, especially in hierarchical or collectivist settings, discourage questioning authority (Zimbardo, 2007).

- Identity and Belonging: Challenging authority can risk social exclusion, so individuals conform to maintain group ties (Adorno, 1950; Jost, 1994).

These are but a few of the psychological barriers that are said to have evolutionary roots.

That said, it is possible to gradually overcome such barriers through building trust and rapport, reframing the resistance to align with the individual's values and identity. Or a tip taken from the psychotherapy field, storytelling and using analogies to bypass emotional barriers to change.

