Comfortably Numb
Waking up from Comfortably Numb: reversing the toxic tide for our children’s future
Last night, Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” hit me hard. Am I numb to the world’s chaos or just comfortable in it? Neither. I’m uncomfortable and in pain, grieving the toxic mess we’ve made of the UK and the world, and furious that we’re failing to leave it better for our children and grandchildren.
We’re drowning in a toxic soup of our own making; harmful, human-created substances. Toxins permeate our homes and workplaces, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and medical interventions. They're in the air we breathe, the water we drink, agricultural chemicals, livestock production, food processing, storage, and preparation. Even electromagnetic fields (EMF) from relentless tech devices and 5G exposure add to the assault. This poison is everywhere: air, water, soil, food, and daily essentials. Worse, these domains are dominated by a handful of corporations, steered by an elite few, who profit while we choke.
We're being deliberately – or at least knowingly – poisoned, steering us toward sterility and demographic implosion. Is it malice or mere ignorance? It doesn't matter. The result is the same: a shrinking, sicker population. If we want our children and grandchildren to thrive and build families of their own, we must care – and act now.
Start small: ditch chemical-laden products for natural alternatives. Demand accountability from leaders and corporations. This isn't an unsolvable complexity; solutions are straightforward. Reverse the toxins, reclaim our health, and secure humanity's future. The clock is ticking. Our legacy depends on it.
The toxic soup we’re steeped in doesn’t just threaten our fertility and survival; it’s a slow-motion catastrophe sapping our health and draining our economies. Chronic illness, fuelled by this manmade poison, burdens the NHS and taxpayers while fattening pharmaceutical giants. But we can break this cycle. By embracing solutions, clean food, water, air, and policies that prioritise people over profits, we can rebuild our health and spark an economic renaissance. Healthy, thriving people are the backbone of a prosperous future. The time to act is now, our children’s legacy hangs in the balance.
Shine on, you crazy diamonds, let’s build for a world worth inheriting.
~ A piece by, Co-Founder of The Truth Contract
Agree David
I think the reason humanity tolerates this is more than just lack of truth and knowledge. Ultimately our fight is against spiritual wickedness in high places - there is only one defence against this
1. Restoring Divine Foundation: Removing God and Christ’s teachings from society is deliberate. It breeds confusion & people become lost souls. Truth and logic must be anchored around these principles. It helps to keep us on the straight and narrow
2. God’s Guiding Principles: Humanity needs a set of guiding principles - the Ten Commandments, properly interpreted, provide clear, enduring moral direction.
3. Discerning Good from Evil: Being centred around these principles equips our mind to judge whether actions or people align with creative or destructive forces.
4. Seeking Truth. A mind rooted in the ways of Christ, as it were, fosters curiosity and a steadfast pursuit of truth.
These principles are mine, I rarely attend Church and have only skimmed through the bible.
Agree. There appears to be a chronic lack of individual responsibility, with a preference for deferring to 'authority' (actual or perceived) rather than exercising individual judgment.
Some explanations for the psychological barriers to independent thinking include:
- Fear of Uncertainty: Independent thinking requires grappling with ambiguity, which many find uncomfortable (Fromm, 1941).
- Cognitive Load: Making independent decisions demands effort, so people offload responsibility to authorities to conserve mental energy (Kahneman, Thinking, Fast and Slow, 2011).
- Socialisation and Conformity: From childhood, people are taught to obey authority (parents, teachers, leaders), making deference a default behaviour (Milgram, 1974).
- Moral Disengagement: Attributing actions to authority reduces personal guilt or accountability (Bandura, 1999).
- Group Dynamics: Social pressures to conform, especially in hierarchical or collectivist settings, discourage questioning authority (Zimbardo, 2007).
- Identity and Belonging: Challenging authority can risk social exclusion, so individuals conform to maintain group ties (Adorno, 1950; Jost, 1994).
These are but a few of the psychological barriers that are said to have evolutionary roots.
That said, it is possible to gradually overcome such barriers through building trust and rapport, reframing the resistance to align with the individual's values and identity. Or a tip taken from the psychotherapy field, storytelling and using analogies to bypass emotional barriers to change.