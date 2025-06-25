The Truth Contract

The Truth Contract

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marion Williams's avatar
Marion Williams
Jun 25

You certainly have a wealth of life expertise at your fingertips and not least of all life experience. Thankfully, 'very timely' detox you underwent before Covid madness onset.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Truth Contract
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Truth Contract Ltd
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture