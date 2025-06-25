Professor Gloria Moss is a former university professor with a background in industry as a Training and Development Manager. Her research spans gender and design psychology, the impact of individualism in Western culture, and transformative leadership. With over 70 peer-reviewed publications and eight books, she now serves as Academic Director at Truth University, an initiative committed to restoring critical and evidence-based thinking across all levels of education.

In this wide-ranging and honest exchange, David CM Carter, Co-Founder of The Truth Contract, speaks with Gloria about the origins and mission of The Truth Contract – and the broader context behind the Truth Contract Matrix.

Click here to watch the full episode

Some of the issues they explore include:

Why informed consent is impossible without open scientific debate.

How unelected actors hold the reins of power in Britain – without public scrutiny.

Why critical issues like poisoned soil, food, water, and air remain absent from manifestos and parliamentary debate.

What public sentiment data reveals about the growing awareness and hunger for truth.

How TTC brings together trusted polling, evidence-based policy, and grassroots action.

David shares TTC’s founding purpose: a shift from passive frustration to practical action — grounded in truth, community, and civic responsibility.

“It’s half-time. We may be 5–1 down – but with the right strategy, we can still turn this game around. Let’s make the comeback something the next generation wants to be part of.”

Tune in for a grounded, candid, and hopeful exploration of where we are — and where we could go from here.

Here is The Truth Contract Matrix that David makes reference to:

