About

Dr. David E. Martin is a trailblazing innovator and advocate for ethical intellectual property, serving as founder and CEO of M·CAM International, the global leader in auditing patents for risk management in finance, trade, and health.

Over nearly four decades, he has advised the U.S. Congress, World Bank, and regulators across 160 countries, pioneering tools like the CNBC IQ100 index to quantify innovation's true value. From founding Mosaic Technologies – advancing computational linguistics, medical diagnostics, and stealth technologies – to leading constitutional reforms in Pacific nations and producing documentaries like Patent Wars, Dr. Martin embodies Buckminster Fuller's ethos: a "verb" in motion, erasing footsteps to empower others' paths.

His work demystifies how proprietary claims have weaponised science, from gain-of-function research to the COVID-19 narrative, revealing premeditated crises designed to erode sovereignty. As an ambassador to "unseen dimensions," he accesses unconventional intelligence to foster transparency, urging humanity to live fully and reclaim agency from illusory power structures.

In this TTC episode, David Carter’s commitment to The Truth Contract Wisdom Council and Matrix, which amplifies Dr. Martin's call for unified, evidence-based action, bridging personal journeys with global reform. Together, they dissect the "Matrix" of control – wars on identity, nature, and freedom – while charting paths to decentralised healing and ethical innovation, empowering listeners to question, connect, and co-create a future of authentic liberty.

Questions

Why have authorities ignored unambiguous patent evidence tracing COVID-19's origins to premeditated bioweapon research?

What long-term societal and economic devastations loom if mRNA rollouts continue unchecked?

How does the 'Matrix' sustain illusion through fear, division, and externalized dependency?

In what ways has gain-of-function experimentation blurred lines between defense and offense, eroding public trust?

How can wisdom councils of diverse citizens address moral dilemmas like vaccine harms versus systemic liability?

What role does re-examining ontologies – like war as social suicide – play in rebuilding human connections?

How might decentralised models restore agency in broken economies, cultures, and governance?

Discussion Log

00:00 - 05:00

Warm Welcome: Bridging Worlds from Vegas to the Cotswolds

Hosts David CM Carter and Dr. David E. Martin exchange greetings, noting their contrasting locations – Las Vegas and the Cotswolds – setting a tone of global unity. Carter expresses admiration for Martin's work, while Martin shares his philosophy of living as a "fully functioning human," a verb inspired by Buckminster Fuller, emphasizing authentic engagement over static identities. This opener grounds the dialogue in empathy, inviting listeners to embrace their own potential beyond societal constraints.

What does living as a "verb" mean in your daily life? Share below to inspire our shared journey.

05:00 - 10:00

Mutual Admiration: From Introduction to Lifelong Impact

Carter recounts their 18-month friendship via a mutual friend and his study of Martin's interviews, highlighting the polymath's influence. Martin reflects on erasing footsteps like Native American traditions, allowing others' unique paths, and describes himself as an ambassador to "unseen dimensions" through accessed intelligence. The exchange fosters curiosity and unity, reminding us that progress thrives in collective discovery.

How has a pivotal conversation shifted your perspective? Let's connect in the comments.

10:00 - 15:00

Embracing the Verb: Identity Beyond Labels

Martin elaborates on viewing himself as a dynamic process, rejecting nouns that tether identity to associations, and commits to demonstrating human potential at full liberty. He envisions a world where faculties engage freely, resonating with Fuller's wisdom. Carter nods to Martin's global recognition, framing him as the "bald guy with the bow tie" from his EU talk. This empowers listeners to transcend fixed roles, sparking agency in self-definition.

What label have you outgrown, and what's your next "verb"? Your story strengthens us all.

15:00 - 20:00

Global Reach: The EU Talk's Unstoppable Echo

Carter probes the May 2023 EU speech's viewership, with Martin estimating 4 billion views – the most-watched media in history – based on national broadcasts and daily encounters worldwide. He questions inflated metrics but affirms its catalytic awakening, from airports to streets. This discussion unifies through shared recognition, urging viewers to amplify their voices.

What truth have you shared that sparked unexpected connections? Tell us – we're listening together.

20:00 - 25:00

Evidence Ignored: The Fear of Systemic Unraveling

Carter asks why powers ignore Martin's patent-backed proofs of COVID-19's engineered origins. Martin explains the terror of dismantling illusions like democracy, where wealth transfers and secrecy sustain fragile egos, preferring collapse over accountability. He critiques suppressed debate, yet frames this as a rebirth opportunity. Empathetically, he calls for grounded scrutiny to reclaim power.

What illusion in your world feels ready to shatter? Share to build our collective clarity.

25:00 - 30:00

Illusions of Power: Wealth, Secrecy, and Societal Impotence

Martin dissects how the Matrix externalizes energy through fear, scarcity, and shame, creating patriarchal dependency that erodes agency. He links this to historical control patterns, where transparency threatens elites. Carter connects it to TTC's mission, emphasizing empathy for the overwhelmed. This unifying lens reveals patterns without blame, catalysing self-reliance.

How has fear shaped your choices lately? Let's discuss pathways to empowerment below.

30:00 - 35:00

Transparency's Threat: mRNA's Hidden Toll

Martin highlights his work's openness as a challenge to power, detailing mRNA's long-term harms like immune disruption and population decline. He warns of socio-economic cascades from reduced births, yet sees opportunity in awakening. Carter probes inevitability, with Martin advocating ontological shifts for renewal. Bold yet calm, this invites constructive dialogue.

What one change could restore trust in health systems? Your input fuels our momentum.

35:00 - 40:00

Long Shadows: Population, Economy, and Inevitable Reckoning

Delving into mRNA's fertility impacts, Martin outlines demographic implosions outpacing direct deaths, straining economies by 2028. He stresses examining epistemologies to avoid collapse, framing crisis as a pivot to positive systems. Carter shares TTC polling on public despair, unifying voices for reform. This catalytic overview empowers through foresight.

How might declining births reshape your community? Join the conversation for shared solutions.

40:00 - 45:00

Broken Foundations: Wars on Identity and Connection

Martin views war as social suicide, urging re-examination of gender and relationships amid the Matrix's fractures. He reflects on fully functioning humanity as an antidote to division. Carter introduces wisdom councils for diverse moral navigation, like vaccine liability dilemmas. This emotionally intelligent exchange fosters unity in curiosity.

What social "war" divides your circle most? Let's weave understanding together.

45:00 - 50:00

New Paradigms: Ontologies for Systemic Renewal

Hosts affirm the broken system's need for replacement, with Martin emphasizing underlying truths over fixes. Carter highlights UK polls showing 40%+ demand overhaul in economy, culture, and governance. They envision decentralized models restoring agency, grounded in empathy and evidence. This sparks hope through collective possibility.

What broken element of society frustrates you most? Share to co-create the new.

50:00 - 55:00

Reclaiming Wholeness: From Division to Unified Action

Martin shares his journey toward full humanity, countering the Matrix's identity wars with authentic living. He ties gender histories to broader social re-engineering, advocating curiosity over conflict. Carter reinforces transparency's role in discourse. Warmly disruptive, this unifies through shared vulnerability.

How can we heal divisions in your life? Your voice adds to our tapestry of change.

55:00 - 60:00

Wisdom's Call: Diverse Councils for Moral Navigation

Carter proposes wisdom councils – 100-1,000 diverse citizens tackling dilemmas like mRNA harms versus trillions in claims – bypassing clueless elites. Martin endorses this for pausing Matrix rollouts, like refunding PR scams. They address isolation with empathetic, action-oriented paths. This bold vision empowers grassroots agency.

Would you join a wisdom council? What issue would you tackle first? Let's unite below.

60:00 - 65:00

Diverse Voices: From Polls to Policy Overhaul

Carter shares research on UK fears – net zero, geo-engineering, mRNA – revealing systemic breakage beyond repair. Martin aligns with TTC's Matrix for flagging undiscussed threats. They stress weaving truths for humanity's benefit, fostering connection over overwhelm. This discerning dialogue catalyses engagement.

What unspoken worry keeps you up at night? Share to lighten the load together.

65:00 - 70:00

Truth as Foundation: Building a Human-Centered Future

Hosts emphasize transparency and grace in discourse, exploring opposing views to transmute conflicts. Martin envisions ethical innovation serving all, while Carter flags TTC's role in safe truth-speaking. They commit to future episodes on replacements, unifying in purpose. Curiosity drives this constructive close.

How can grace transform a debate you've had? Your insights grow our mandate.

70:00 - 75:00

Grateful Horizons: Sustaining the Dialogue

In closing, Carter thanks Martin for early-morning wisdom, pledging international sharing via X. Martin affirms ongoing connection, urging recordings of past chats. They celebrate TTC's safe space for exploration, ending on warmth and resolve. This reinforces collective agency in truth and action.

What conversation do you wish we'd recorded? Add your voice – we're in this together.

Notes and References

