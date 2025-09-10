Kathryn Porter: Rethinking UK Energy Policy From Net Zero Challenges to Economic Revival

About

Kathryn Porter is an independent energy consultant with extensive experience in physical and financial electricity, gas, and oil markets, as well as financial services in risk management and financing. She founded Watt-Logic in 2016, starting as a blog that evolved into a consulting business, where she advises global clients on energy topics such as route-to-market arrangements, procurement, regulatory obligations, investments in storage and energy-from-waste, and serving as an expert witness in disputes.

Her career spans finance and energy sectors, focusing on structured products and business development. She began at Deloitte and Commerzbank in capital markets and advisory, later earning an MBA from London Business School. At Barclays Capital, she developed bespoke commodity derivatives, marking her entry into energy. Roles at EDF Trading, Societe Generale, and Centrica involved structuring transactions, asset optimisation, and innovative revenue streams in gas, power, upstream oil, and LNG.

Porter holds a Master’s in Physics from the University of Exeter and an MBA from London Business School. She is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and an associate member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Energy Studies' Executive Council. Recently, she joined SEDA Experts as a Managing Director, providing expert witness services in financial services. She advocates for diversity in STEM, mentoring young women, and enjoys choral singing with the Royal Choral Society and St Paul’s Cathedral Chorus, alongside playing oboe and clarinet.

Some of the questions we explore include:

Why are UK energy bills so high compared to other countries, and what immediate steps like removing green levies and subsidies could reduce them?

What does net zero truly mean, and why does the UK's pursuit have minimal global impact while driving deindustrialisation?

How can reviving North Sea oil and gas, alongside sensible fracking regulations, boost domestic production and lower costs?

What role should nuclear energy play in the UK's strategy, including overcoming barriers with technologies like KEPCO and regulatory reforms?

How have energy consumption declines in the G7, especially the UK's 37% drop, masked economic harms like job losses in productive sectors?

What are the real costs of 'green jobs', and how do they compare to losses in traditional energy industries?

What regulatory and civil service reforms are essential to cut costs, avoid blackouts, and enable growth?

Could an IMF bailout impose harmful conditions like higher taxes, and how can the UK avoid it through tax cuts and deregulation?

Discussion Log

00:00 - 05:00

Setting the Stage: Why Energy Bills Are Sky-High and How We Can Reclaim Control

David Carter opens with a thought-provoking scenario: Kathryn Porter steps in as Energy Minister to confront the UK's soaring energy costs, far outpacing those in resource-rich nations like the US and Middle East. This segment grounds us in The Truth Contract's commitment to honest dialogue on energy policy, where facts meet real-world impact. Watch to discover how we might begin charting a path toward affordability and empowerment.

What frustrates you most about your energy bills? Share your story below – we're stronger when we connect our experiences.

05:00 - 15:00

Unpacking Net Zero: Global Impact Versus Local Realities

Kathryn clarifies net zero's core – balancing emissions to curb human-driven warming – while noting natural climate cycles persist. With the UK's emissions at just 0.8% globally, our efforts yield minimal planetary change yet exact heavy economic tolls. She outlines practical steps: reviving North Sea production, easing fracking with balanced safeguards, and shifting green levies to taxation, even considering wind farm nationalisation to curb subsidies. This invites us to question assumptions thoughtfully. Watch for her grounded insights on restoring energy sovereignty.

How has net zero shaped your view of energy policy? Let's explore together in the comments.

15:00 - 25:00

Toward a Balanced Energy Future: Nuclear, Gas, and the Deindustrialisation Dilemma

Kathryn advocates a pivot to nuclear, highlighting KEPCO's efficient reactors against Hinckley's £35bn costs, urging negotiations for access. She addresses gas plant builds amid supply delays and remains open to modern coal if viable, but stresses the UK's 37% energy use drop since 2005 isn't progress – it's deindustrialisation, offshoring emissions to places like China. Proposals include abolishing inefficient schemes and simplifying retail models. Watch to see how these ideas could foster resilience and growth.

What role do you see for nuclear in our energy mix? Join the discussion below.

25:00 - 35:00

The Economic Toll: £220bn Lost and Pathways to Recovery

Revealing net zero's £220bn burden since 2006, Kathryn contrasts US growth from cheap gas with UK's stagnation. Without net zero constraints, prices could fall significantly – wholesale electricity to £50/MWh, retail to 15p/kWh – though fracking's promise needs evidence. Existing contracts pose challenges, but renegotiation offers hope, akin to navigating negative equity through steady action. Watch for her articulate breakdown of reclaiming economic agency.

How have rising costs affected your life? Let's build understanding through your insights in the comments.

35:00 - 45:00

Beyond the Hype: Green Jobs, Aging Infrastructure, and Blackout Risks

Kathryn demystifies green jobs: 690,900 claimed, yet subsidies average £192k annually per role, offsetting losses in traditional sectors like North Sea oil. Our gas fleet's age demands urgent upgrades amid 5-year lead times, while wind's low output heightens blackout threats. She calls for nuclear regulatory reform – shifting from avoidance to management. This segment empowers us to see the full picture. Watch to uncover these critical truths.

What myths about green jobs surprise you? Share your thoughts below to connect and learn.

45:00 - 55:00

Reforming Regulation and Governance: Principles Over Rules

Kathryn proposes principles-based regulation to cut waste and enable pragmatism, like balancing environmental concerns realistically. Her nuclear bonds idea – borrowing for builds, refinancing with public shares – promises long-term profits. On civil service, she urges repealing independence for accountability, drawing from Labour's NHS precedent. Watch for her constructive vision of systemic change.

Which regulations hinder progress in your view? Let's unify our voices in the comments.

55:00 - 01:05:00

Navigating Political Realities: From Civil Service to Potential Shifts

The conversation turns to systemic blocks, as seen in Liz Truss's experiences, with Labour's depth questioned amid whispers of instability. Paths to change include MP rebellions, unrest, or even royal intervention if governance falters. The Truth Contract educates on actionable reform. Watch to grasp these unifying insights.

What political changes do you hope for? Contribute your perspective below.

01:05:00 - 01:15:00

Avoiding Crisis: IMF Risks and the Net Zero Trolley Problem

Kathryn warns of IMF bailouts imposing harmful taxes, advocating instead for cuts in benefits, NHS reform, and deregulation to spur growth. Labour's business view risks youth opportunities; net zero poses ethical choices—prioritise society over ideology to avert inflation from mechanisms like CBAM. Watch for her empowering call to action.

How can we collectively steer clear of economic pitfalls? Let's inspire one another in the comments.

