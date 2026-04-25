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The Truth Contract
13h

We would like as many as possible to suggest new principles (and policies) using the template we have created in the report

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The Truth Contract's avatar
The Truth Contract
14h

Hi Brian - thanks for your comments. Using the template for each principle that we have created why dont you write 5 principles based on your 5 points below, that we can add?

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