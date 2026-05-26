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Carl Shaw's avatar
Carl Shaw
May 26

It serves no purpose to complain and worry about what is coming, this is not only a waste of our efforts, but it must make us look like a bunch of moaning no hopers. Instead we must make ourselves look like an attractive bunch of ideas people, building a potential way out.

This is a subject we all need to embrace; we need to discuss what we want and how we want to implement it.

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