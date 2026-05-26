David CM Carter, DCMC, Co-Founder of The Truth Contract, recently joined Doc Malik for a wide-ranging conversation about trust, power, sovereignty, demographic decline, institutional failure, and the future Britain we may be sleepwalking towards.

But beneath all of those themes sat a deeper and more important question:

What kind of society are we actually trying to build?

That was ultimately what made this conversation different.

It was not simply another discussion about party politics, headlines, or the endless outrage cycle dominating modern public life. It was an attempt to step back from the noise and ask something more fundamental:

What happens when a society no longer trusts the institutions governing it?

And what replaces that trust once it has been broken?

Not just trust in politicians.

But in media.

Public health institutions.

Financial systems.

Education.

Even the information ecosystem itself.

For many people, this growing distrust is no longer theoretical. It is lived experience.

People sense that something is off.

That politics increasingly feels performative.

That public debate has become shallow and polarised.

That long-term thinking has disappeared.

That important questions are either ignored, distorted, or reduced to slogans.

As David put it during the conversation:

“Politics throughout the world is theatre.”

And increasingly, many ordinary people can feel that theatre instinctively, even if they struggle to articulate exactly why.

Watch Podcast Here

Beyond Surface-Level Politics

One of the most refreshing aspects of the conversation was its refusal to stay trapped inside conventional political framing.

Left versus right no longer adequately explains the deeper structural pressures shaping modern life.

Britain – like much of the Western world – is facing multiple overlapping crises simultaneously:

declining institutional trust

worsening public health

economic fragility

demographic decline

technological centralisation

social fragmentation

and a population increasingly disconnected from civic participation

These are not isolated issues.

They are systemic.

And systemic problems require long-term civilisational thinking, not endless reactive policymaking driven by election cycles, media incentives, and political theatre.

This is partly what led David to create Vision 2061:

a long-term citizen-led framework exploring what Britain could become if rebuilt around enduring principles rather than temporary political fashion.

Vision 2061

Because policies constantly change.

Principles endure.

Without strong principles underneath them, societies drift. Institutions become captured. Public trust fractures. And eventually people begin to lose any shared sense of direction altogether.

The Demographic Cliff Few Want To Discuss

One particularly striking section of the conversation centred around demographic decline.

David described becoming increasingly fascinated by what he called “the demographic cliff” facing not just Britain, but much of the developed world.

Falling birth rates.

Ageing populations.

Declining fertility.

Increasing economic dependency.

And yet despite the scale of the issue, public discussion remains remarkably limited.

As David asked during the interview:

“Why is no one talking about this? This is a genuine existential crisis.”

Whether one agrees with every conclusion explored or not, the broader point remains difficult to dismiss:

civilisations cannot sustainably function without healthy future generations.

And increasingly, many people sense that modern societies are becoming structurally disconnected from the long-term conditions required for human flourishing.

The Collapse Of Passive Citizenship

Perhaps the most important insight from the entire discussion was not political at all.

It was psychological.

For decades, many people were conditioned to believe that if they worked hard, obeyed the rules, and stayed out of trouble, someone else would ultimately take care of the larger direction of society.

But that faith is eroding.

As David said:

“What people don’t yet realise is there is no one going to turn up and sort it out. We have to turn up and sort it out ourselves.”

That idea sits at the very core of The Truth Contract.

Not outrage.

Not nihilism.

Not dependency.

Agency.

The belief that informed, engaged citizens still possess enormous collective power – if they are willing to participate.

Because the future is not something that simply happens to passive populations.

It is shaped by the values, courage, participation, and long-term thinking of ordinary people.

Is The Future Already Decided?

The conversation also explored growing concerns around digital identity systems, surveillance infrastructure, programmable currencies, and increasing technological centralisation.

For many people, these developments feel inevitable.

But David pushed back strongly against the idea that history is already written.

Even if certain systems are implemented, societies are not powerless unless they psychologically surrender first.

“It’s reversible even if they get their way.”

Whether people agree or disagree with that assessment, it reflects something increasingly absent from modern public life:

the belief that ordinary citizens still matter.

That public participation still matters.

That the future is still negotiable.

Watch Podcast Here

A Conversation About Responsibility

Importantly, this was not a conversation rooted in despair.

Yes, difficult subjects were explored:

institutional distrust, health decline, economic fragility, social fragmentation, and the growing disconnect between governments and the governed.

But the conversation repeatedly returned to responsibility.

To education.

To localism.

To resilience.

To community.

To participation.

And ultimately, to future generations.

Because our children and grandchildren will inherit whatever we choose to tolerate, preserve, or rebuild today.

Near the end of the conversation, Doc reflected that sometimes the most profound advice is also the simplest.

David’s answer was:

“Always try your best.”

Simple words.

But perhaps also a quiet antidote to cynicism, passivity, and resignation.

You can watch the full conversation with Doc Malik below.

Watch Podcast Here

If this conversation resonates with you, please consider sharing it.

These discussions only grow through thoughtful citizens willing to engage with difficult questions – not because they have all the answers, but because the future belongs to those willing to participate in shaping it.

The Truth Contract – not just more content, but a commitment.

You’re here because the surface story doesn’t hold.

You’re ready to question, contribute, and help shape a future worth showing up for.

This is the contract: Truth. Action. Together.

Add your voice to the conversation. This is how we grow the mandate for change.