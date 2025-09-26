Professor Gigi Foster: The True Cost of Lockdowns

About

Gigi Foster is a Professor at the UNSW School of Economics and a Senior Scholar at the Brownstone Institute, with a BA in Ethics, Politics and Economics from Yale University and a PhD in Economics from the University of Maryland.

Her work spans education, social influence, time use, lab experiments, behavioural economics, and Australian policy, publishing in outlets like Quantitative Economics and the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization. Named 2019 Young Economist of the Year by the Economic Society of Australia, she has been recognised for innovative teaching with a 2017 Australian Awards for University Teaching Citation.

As one of Australia’s leading economics communicators, Foster engages the public through media and events, challenging narratives with evidence-based insights. During the COVID era, she stood firmly against lockdowns, authoring The Great Covid Panic (2021) with Paul Frijters and Michael Baker, and Do Lockdowns and Border Closures Serve the “Greater Good”? (2022) with Sanjeev Sabhlok. She co-founded Australians for Science and Freedom in 2023, an interdisciplinary think tank promoting open inquiry, and contributes to Academia Libera Mentis, a new higher education initiative.

Foster’s approach empowers individuals to question policies that impact human thriving, advocating for systems that prioritise collective welfare over fear-driven responses.

Questions

What is the historical failure of quarantines, and how did the Sanitarian Movement reshape public health?

How did fear drive global lockdowns despite pre-COVID expert consensus against them?

Is there a moral trade-off between economic costs and saving lives during pandemics?

Why did media and governments perpetuate fear, and what role did crowd psychology play?

What are the long-term societal and economic impacts of lockdowns and vaccines?

How can communities build resilience against future fear campaigns and policy overreach?

What lessons from COVID can guide critical thinking in the face of emerging threats?

How do we reform governance to prevent the weaponisation of public health measures?

Discussion Log

00:00 - 05:00

Introductions and Topic Setup

Gigi introduces lockdowns as a public health intervention during COVID, sharing her background from Pennsylvania to Australia. With a foundation in ethics, politics, and economics, she explains how her focus on maximising human welfare shaped her critical stance. This sets the stage for examining why lockdowns became a global response despite historical evidence against them.

What first sparked your questions about COVID policies?

05:00 - 10:00

Economic Roots and Lockdown Critique

Gigi discusses her economics expertise and how it influenced her opposition to lockdowns, highlighting her success at UNSW and the 2019 Young Economist Award. She reflects on speaking out publicly, even amid controversy, to advocate for policies that truly enhance thriving. The conversation underscores the need for broader perspectives beyond fear.

How has your professional background shaped your views on public policy?

10:00 - 15:00

Public Stance and Challenges Faced

Gigi shares her experiences challenging lockdowns on national platforms like ABC Q&A, facing backlash yet persisting. She emphasises speaking truth as a service, expanding dialogue on overlooked costs. This highlights the courage required to question dominant narratives.

What challenges have you faced when voicing dissenting views?

15:00 - 25:00

Historical Context of Quarantines

The discussion traces quarantines from medieval Europe to the mid-1800s Sanitarian Movement, which prioritised sanitation over isolation after recognising quarantines’ high costs and ineffectiveness. Gigi connects this to pre-2020 WHO plans that advised against locking down healthy populations. It reveals how evidence was sidelined in favour of outdated measures.

How does understanding history change your view of modern health policies?

25:00 - 30:00

WHO Plans and Moral Dilemmas

Gigi explores shifts in pandemic advice, from balanced WHO guidelines to sudden lockdowns, and unpacks the “lives versus lives” moral dilemma. She critiques framing it as economy versus health, stressing lockdowns’ failure to save lives while harming overall welfare. This invites reflection on true costs.

What moral questions arise for you in public health decisions?

30:00 - 35:00

Public Perception and Fear’s Role

Gigi and David examine how fear shaped policy, with governments responding to public panic rather than evidence. Gigi shares views on psychological impacts, like misplaced fear leading to destructive choices. It underscores media’s role in amplifying anxiety over facts.

How has fear influenced decisions in your life or community?

35:00 - 40:00

Media, Government, and Dissent

The conversation probes media perpetuation of fear and challenges for dissenting voices, including Gigi’s experiences of defamation. She highlights crowd formation dynamics that suppress alternatives, drawing parallels to historical events like witch hunts. This calls for valuing open discourse.

What frustrates you about media narratives during crises?

40:00 - 45:00

Societal and Economic Costs

Gigi details lockdowns’ mental health toll, economic disruptions, and unquantifiable losses like missed opportunities. She references her cost-benefit analysis, showing policies’ disproportionate harm. It empowers listeners to recognise hidden impacts on thriving.

How have lockdown costs affected you or your loved ones?

45:00 - 50:00

Long-Term Effects of Lockdowns and Vaccines

Gigi expresses concerns over vaccines’ lasting damage, contrasting it with lockdowns’ less salient costs. She notes declining trust in health measures and potential generational impacts, urging vigilance. This fosters grounded awareness of policy consequences.

What worries you about long-term health policy effects? Tell us below.

50:00 - 55:00

Future Pandemics and Public Response

Gigi and David discuss resilience for future threats, emphasising community strength and critical thinking over fear. Gigi advocates tamping down panic and reforming governance to prevent overreach. It inspires collective preparedness.

How can we build community resilience against future crises?

55:00 - 60:00

Reflections on COVID Lessons

The podcast reflects on open dialogue’s importance, questioning assumptions, and learning from COVID’s missteps. Gigi stresses curiosity in public discourse to shape better policies. This unifies listeners in pursuing truth.

What key lesson from COVID has changed your perspective? Contribute in the comments.

60:00 - 65:00

Societal Changes Post-COVID

Gigi and David delve into eroded public trust and scientific discourse’s role in future policies. They explore rebuilding through inquiry and accountability. It highlights the need for constructive change.

How has COVID impacted your trust in institutions?

65:00 - 70:00

Final Thoughts on Curiosity and Scepticism

The conversation wraps with emphasis on maintaining curiosity and scepticism amid challenges. David thanks Gigi, looking to future discussions. This catalytic close empowers ongoing inquiry.

What keeps your curiosity alive in uncertain times? Share below.

Notes and References

