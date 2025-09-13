Our Situation

The West is in its deepest crisis since the collapse of the Roman Empire in the 5th century AD. That fall led to a dramatic setback for civilisation: Europe was overrun by barbarian invasions and descended into the dark Early Middle Ages, losing the advanced cultural techniques the Romans had mastered. Around 300 AD, Rome had at least a million inhabitants; after the fall, the population collapsed to a mere ten or twenty thousand, living among the ruins like cave-dwellers. It took more than 1,400 years – until the 19th century – for European cities to reach that size again.

We now face an economic, political, cultural, and environmental crisis comparable to Rome before its fall. But this time the stakes are higher: humanity is also experiencing the gravest environmental threat in its history. Even among our executive class – those entrusted with administering Western societies – there is an unspoken sense that something is profoundly broken.

Let us look at the symptoms of this crisis, sector by sector.

The Economic Crisis

Economically, compared to Asia, the West is in relative – and in many countries, absolute – decline. Such stagnation has not been seen since the Industrial Revolution. Productivity falls, debt rises, inflation bites, and recession looms. These are not temporary fluctuations but symptoms of a long-term erosion in output and quality of material goods, in both industry and agriculture.

Since the 1970s, the West has deliberately de-industrialised, outsourcing manufacturing to Asia for short-term financial gain – a project championed by figures such as Henry Kissinger and David Rockefeller through the Trilateral Commission. More recently, our agricultural base is being hollowed out by over-regulation, the unnecessary culling of livestock and poultry, and the diversion of fertile land to inefficient “green” energy machines or rewilding projects. We are discovering, belatedly, that material production cannot be replaced by services.

For two centuries, from Britain’s defeat of France in 1815 through America’s ascendancy, Western empires dominated global trade and resources. But that dominance rested on industrial production and material strength. Since 1971, when the gold standard was abandoned, the West has imposed paper money on the rest of the world – forcing Asia to supply goods in exchange for debt certificates. That system is reaching its end.

All these forces also drive a deepening banking crisis. To sustain themselves, Western governments now rely on fear and coercion – engineering pseudo-pandemics and waging wars against their most natural trade partners in Asia. Both methods privatise public wealth, funnelling tax revenues into the hands of the tiny minority who own the pharmaceutical and arms industries.

The Political Crisis

The political crisis of the West is plain to see. Core human rights are in retreat – freedom of speech, movement, association, even bodily integrity – all of which were suspended during the COVID pandemic without compelling medical evidence.

Human rights are the essential safeguard against the abuse of state power. Yet participation in political life is now at its lowest ebb since World War II. In the UK and EU, citizens can no longer meaningfully influence the political agenda, whether at the ballot box or through the courts.

It scarcely matters which party wins elections: the entrenched “uni-party” system delivers the same results – unchecked mass migration, further de-industrialisation, crumbling infrastructure, collapsing social security, rising crime, energy fragility, weakened education and health systems, and a military in decline. Meanwhile, established media outlets act as propaganda arms, justifying the status quo and suppressing dissent.

The result is a permanent state of emergency, in which manufactured crises are used to stoke fear and curtail participation. The democratic vibrancy and rule of law enjoyed from the 1950s through the early 1990s have been hollowed out. Instead of acting in the people’s interest, the ruling elites wage political war against their own citizens: first under the pretext of COVID, now by inflaming distant conflicts with Russia and China – neither of which pose existential threats – while ignoring the real challenge of uncontrolled migration.

The Environmental Crisis

As TTC Co-Founder

has noted in dialogue with health activist

, one of the gravest but least discussed crises is biological:

.

in the West have halved since the 1970s, with

in quality and motility. Female fertility is also in retreat, with rising oocyte failure and declining conception rates. These are not merely lifestyle trends – such as delaying childbirth – but hard biological limits on reproduction.

The drivers are clear. Our food chains are chronically polluted with industrial toxins. Pharmaceuticals are prescribed and consumed on a mass, long-term basis without adequate scrutiny. Recreational drugs – nicotine, alcohol, benzodiazepines, cocaine, methamphetamines – are widely normalised. Heavy metals and other industrial by-products pervade the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat. We have created an environment that poisons our most basic biological function: reproduction itself.

Yet our institutions and media obsess over carbon dioxide – a gas essential for life, and one that has already reached saturation levels in terms of greenhouse effect. Other gases play a far larger role in climate regulation. The modest global warming observed since 1850 began before CO₂ levels rose significantly. Nonetheless, governments pour resources into blanketing arable land with wind turbines and solar panels – inefficient machines that industrialise nature while producing unreliable energy.

This fixation on CO₂ is a dangerous distraction. Meanwhile, the genuine existential threat – the collapse of human fertility – is barely discussed. Unless we redirect attention and resources towards addressing toxic contamination and its effects, our civilisation will literally lose the capacity to reproduce itself. This is the ultimate environmental crisis: not the warming of the air, but the poisoning of life at its root.

The Cultural Crisis

What lies at the root of the West’s economic, political, and environmental decline? A profound crisis of culture.

For centuries, the success of Western civilisation rested on a unique pattern: humanism, Christianity, and the scientific worldview that emerged in the Renaissance. Together they created societies ruled not by arbitrary force but by norms, institutions, and shared moral values. These values were taught, transmitted, and refined over generations. They included what philosopher Nicolai Hartmann called the general values of the good and the noble, and the concrete virtues of justice, wisdom, courage, self-control, charity, truthfulness, loyalty, humility, love, authenticity, and even Nietzsche’s later additions – responsibility for future generations (Fernstenliebe) and the donating virtue of generously sharing knowledge.

These ideals were not perfectly lived by any individual, but they formed the compass of Western life. Even lip service to them reinforced their central place in culture. It was unthinkable for leaders or cultural figures to distance themselves from these norms. In the 1950s and 1960s – before the cultural revolution of 1968 – they were taught as ideals in schools and universities across the West. This foundation created cohesion and gave our civilisation its strength.

After 1968, however, a rupture occurred. The movement did not cause the breakdown of values but revealed it. In its wake, the Western canon of virtues was replaced by postmodern ideals: hedonism, materialism, and hollow “virtue signalling.” Justice, once a real value, was replaced by the empty non-value of “social justice” – an unattainable political slogan rather than an ethical principle. Virtue signalling reduced morality to performance: speech acts disconnected from lived truth, courage, or humility.

Postmodern values are at best utilitarian – personal, material, or aesthetic. A culture dominated by egoism, nihilism, and hedonism cannot sustain ordered society. Yet this is precisely what Western elites now embody. They no longer merely reject Christianity; they have turned away from metaphysics altogether. Even large parts of the clergy – Anglican, Catholic, Protestant – now preach stripped-down faiths devoid of metanoia (repentance) or obedience to God.

The result is nihilism at the heart of our culture. A high civilisation once guided by moral ideals now dismantles its own foundations. By rejecting its values, the West is dismantling itself.

Message The Truth Contract

Why TTC?

Today’s crisis is not the first since Rome fell in 476 AD – but it is among the gravest. And history teaches a clear lesson: it is always the executive class that drives both decline and renewal. Mass uprisings without elite support invariably fail. Only when the leadership class organises itself can society be restored.

This cannot be achieved by electing a new Prime Minister or party. The problems are too deeply rooted in the fabric of our institutions. The duopoly of Labour and Conservative, or Democrats and Republicans, is merely a mask for the same entrenched elite. The civil service “blob” ensures continuity regardless of elections.

In earlier centuries, decisive change came through exclusive associations. In England between 1633 and 1688, and in France in the 18th century, the lower nobility and bourgeoisie organised themselves through lodges and clubs such as the Free Masons. These associations broke absolutism and created the conditions for reform. The Truth Contract stands in that tradition.

The TTC Wisdom Council is not a party, lobby, or PR machine. It is an invitation-only club for those who have done well, who recognise the peril we face, and who are prepared to act. Its purpose is to unite the executive class of the UK to:

Restore our moral and cultural foundations.

Shape alternative policies and drive referenda.

Break the stranglehold of the uni-party system.

Safeguard our civilisation from dissolution.

If we fail to act, the West will continue its decline until it loses the substance that defines it. Our institutions – NATO, the EU, the nation state itself – will fragment. One by one, countries will fall under foreign influence, as parts of Europe once did under Islamic and Ottoman expansion. Next time the influence will be Asian, Islamic, or Russian – and deeply hostile to the West’s heritage of natural law, civil rights, and rule of law.

Only the West discovered universal suffrage, the protection of the individual against the state, and the need to defend the environment from pollution. Only the West overcame slavery and racism as principles of government. These are the treasures now at risk.

The TTC Wisdom Council is exclusive by design. It is the duty and responsibility of the executive class to act, quietly but decisively, to prevent collapse. Membership is by invitation only.

If you are part of the executive class, this is your call to action. The time to organise is now. The alternative is decline and eventual dissolution, as happened to Rome.

Join the TTC Wisdom Council – or watch our civilisation fall.

Message The Truth Contract

References