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Christine's avatar
Christine
Aug 31

David, first, my apologies for disappearing for the last week or so. I’ve been trying to clear the decks sufficiently to escape, or at least reduce, my current capture by three different government institutions, all of which seem remarkably capable of generating work for me. I’m trying to reclaim enough time and energy to focus on the things I actually want to do, and contributing to 2061 is very much one of those things.

I was particularly interested in this contribution because health is the area in which I can probably make my most useful contribution.

I think the move from symptom management towards causation is fundamental. But I would add another principle to the framework: **the Law of Correspondence — “as above, so below; as below, so above.”**

If we accept that symptoms may be intelligent responses rather than isolated malfunctions, I think we need to go beyond identifying categories of insult and ask whether the same underlying pattern is expressing itself at different levels. A genuinely holistic model of health would look across the physical, emotional, mental, social/environmental and spiritual/existential dimensions of the person, without assuming in advance that any one of them must be the primary cause.

That changes the question from simply *“What caused this disease?”* to *“What pattern is this person or population expressing, at what levels does it appear, and where is the most effective point at which to change it?”*

There is also a systems principle embedded in causation that I think is critical: **feedback**. We cannot investigate causation properly without observing consequences and allowing those consequences to modify our causal model. Yet our current healthcare system has substantially blocked one of its most valuable feedback loops: intelligent information from the patient back into the system.

The patient is the person observing the system from the inside: *I did this and that happened; when I stopped doing it, the effect disappeared; this symptom always precedes that one; this treatment improves one thing while worsening another.* Yet information of this kind is too readily discounted unless it has already been translated into an institutionally approved form.

That creates a dangerous closed loop:

**model → diagnosis → intervention → patient response → response discounted → original model preserved.**

A learning health system should instead operate:

**model → intervention → observed response → feedback → revised model → revised intervention.**

And this is where Correspondence becomes useful at another level. A healthy organism depends upon continuous signalling between its parts. A healthy healthcare system should do the same. If information cannot travel from one part of an organism to another, we recognise dysfunction. We should recognise the corresponding dysfunction when an institution systematically filters out information coming from the people whose health it exists to serve.

The same principle can be applied more broadly to the structure of healthcare. A system that fragments the human being into organs, diseases and specialties corresponds remarkably closely to institutions that fragment knowledge, responsibility and causation. A medical system organised around suppressing unwanted symptoms also corresponds to a society inclined to suppress unwanted signals rather than ask what produced them.

So I would add **Correspondence** to Rights, Institutional Integrity and Causation — with feedback understood as essential to discovering causation rather than as a separate add-on.

Correspondence then becomes not merely a health principle but a useful test for 2061 itself: **do the institutions we create embody, at their own level, the qualities we believe produce healthy human beings?**

That may help us distinguish a genuinely holistic health system from merely a broader and better-intentioned version of the reductionist one we already have.

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david waterman
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https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-214327231?r=15vmqh apparently they can't recognize an albino all true and real please like and share more as I am a candidate to speak in Congress God bless you

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