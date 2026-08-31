If you are interested in health, institutional integrity and the forces shaping public policy, I strongly recommend reading Unbekoming.

Unbekoming is one of the most rigorous researchers, critical thinkers and writers I have encountered. Each essay examines accepted narratives with unusual depth, following the evidence into places that many institutions, commentators and policymakers appear unwilling to go.

A recent essay, The Autism Plan That Cannot Name Its Cause, examined the 2026–2028 strategic plan of the US Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. Its central argument was not simply that the plan had reached the wrong conclusion. It was that the institutional framework had been constructed in such a way that:

Certain questions could not be asked and certain possible causes could not be named.

That distinction matters.

When an institution operates within categories that exclude particular questions from the outset, reforming an individual policy will never be enough. The outcome is shaped long before the public sees the finished proposal.

This goes to the heart of what we are attempting to build through Vision 2061.

Vision 2061 is being developed around principles rather than a fixed collection of policies. Policies respond to the circumstances, evidence and political realities of a particular moment. Principles provide the enduring tests against which those policies can be judged.

They allow citizens to ask:

Does this proposal respect fundamental rights?

Are the institutions responsible for it genuinely independent?

Who benefits from the decision?

What evidence has been considered?

What evidence or interpretation has been excluded?

Does the policy address the underlying cause, or merely manage the consequences?

Our present Vision 2061 draft contains three foundations, the first of which is Healthy People and Families. I asked Unbekoming to review the Healthy People element and suggest principles that might strengthen, challenge or deepen our thinking.

What came back was the following paper: a proposed three-part spine built around rights, institutional integrity and causation, with fourteen principles beneath it.

We are publishing it as a guest contribution because this is precisely how Vision 2061 should develop: openly, through serious contributions from people willing to examine foundational questions and challenge established assumptions.

These are not being presented as the final, settled principles of The Truth Contract. They are being offered for examination, discussion and debate.

We invite you to read them in that spirit.

A Principles Framework for Healthy People

Rights, Institutions, Causation

Fourteen principles for a health policy that will hold under pressure

By Unbekoming

Policies are answers to specific questions at specific moments. They date. They can be captured. They can be traded away in compromises that hollow them out over time.

Principles are the thing policies must answer to.

They are what a citizen can hold in their head, defend in an argument and use to detect when a policy is drifting from its stated purpose. If the public can hold thirty principles, they can evaluate three thousand policies. If they only have the policies, they are permanently reactive.

What follows is a possible spine for a Healthy People principles framework, organised in three legs:

Rights of the citizen: what the state may not do to a body

Institutional integrity: what the state may not allow to be captured

Causation: what actually produces health and sickness

Each leg is short by design. A principle that will not fit on a slide will not survive a media cycle.

Part One: Rights of the citizen

Absolute bodily autonomy

No product may be introduced into a person’s body without explicit, prior, informed consent. This applies whatever the route of introduction: swallowed, injected, inhaled, applied to skin or inserted.

No exceptions. Not for schooling, employment, travel, hospital admission, benefits access or declared emergencies.

Informed consent means informed

The person must be given the full known adverse-effect profile in plain language before they choose, not after.

The package insert is the floor, not the ceiling. A consent obtained in the ninety seconds before a needle enters an arm is not consent; it is a signature.

No mandates, on any grounds

Any coercive policy that removes the practical choice, including through employment gates, travel restrictions or social exclusion, is a mandate whatever its formal wording.

If the alternative to accepting an intervention is losing one’s job, one’s education or one’s ability to move through public life, no genuine choice exists.

Right to refuse without penalty

A patient who declines a treatment retains full access to every other service.

Refusal is not a reason to lose access to related care or to be discharged from ongoing treatment.

Parental authority over children’s health

Parents make health decisions for their children, absent a clear and demonstrable individual case of harm.

Statistical projections and policy preferences do not qualify.

Part Two: Institutional integrity

No regulatory capture

No regulatory body may accept funding, in any form, from any industry it regulates.

The MHRA, 86 per cent pharmaceutical-funded, is the reason the agency behaves as it does. The structural fix is to sever the tie, not to add another oversight board that will be captured in turn.

Full manufacturer liability, without indemnification

If you sell it, you own the harms.

This means removing no-fault compensation schemes, statutory immunity, vaccine courts and product-category carve-outs for medical goods.

Absence of liability removes the market signal that keeps unsafe products off shelves. Nothing else in the system replaces that signal.

Ten-year revolving-door ban

Senior regulators, ministers with regulatory portfolios and members of scientific advisory committees barred from industry employment for ten years after leaving service.

The current two-year cooling-off period is a formality, not a fence.

Public financial disclosure, machine-readable

Every regulator, advisory committee member and researcher whose work is cited in policy publishes their funding history, industry ties and family financial interests.

Searchable, indexed and updated.

Concealed conflicts are the substrate on which capture grows.

No mandated ingestion or introduction

No industrial compound may be added to the food supply, the water supply or the air, on any grounds, without the population’s affirmative consent.

Fluoride was the earlier violation. Folic acid is the current one. If the principle is not held at the categorical level, more will follow.

Part Three: Causation, or what actually produces health and sickness

Health is the presence of an intact internal environment

Nourishing whole food, clean water, clean air, absence of toxic exposure, absence of chronic stress, adequate rest, meaningful work and secure relationships.

Where these are present, sickness is rare. Where they are chronically absent or violated, sickness is the outcome.

This is the empirical finding of every traditional population Weston Price studied across the globe, across fourteen wildly different diets, without a single supplement between them.

Four categories of insult account for disease

Toxic exposure, including industrial chemicals, pharmaceutical products and environmental pollutants.

Nutritional depletion, including soil quality, food processing and ultra-processed replacements.

Environmental stress, including electromagnetic exposure.

Unresolved psychological strain.

Almost every chronic condition maps to one or more.

Symptoms are intelligent responses

Fever, inflammation, fatigue, mucus, discharge and rash: these are the body doing what it needs to do to restore itself.

Suppressing them with pharmaceuticals interrupts the process and drives acute conditions towards chronic ones.

This is what Herbert Shelton, John Tilden, Henry Bieler and Ulric Williams documented across the last century of natural medicine, and it is what the pharmaceutical model requires the public to forget.

Prevention means removing the insult

“Preventive medicine” in the current sense means more pharmaceutical products taken by more people for longer, on the grounds that they might one day get sick.

Actual prevention means restoring the integrity of the food supply and environment, and stopping the coercion that props up the treatment model.

It is cheaper and more effective, and it refuses to create the lifetime customer that the current system depends on.

Why the principles must hold at the categorical level

The principle “no mandated ingestion or introduction” invites an immediate objection.

Surely there are exceptions. Public health emergencies. Widely established deficiencies. Cases where the science is settled.

This is where every mandate has ever entered. The exception, granted once, becomes the mechanism.

Consider the folic acid mandate now taking effect in the United Kingdom, which requires that synthetic folic acid be added to all non-wholemeal wheat flour from December 2026.

The case against this specific mandate is strong on its own terms: real NHS savings of £3–5 million per year against likely adverse costs of £300–600 million from cancer promotion, cognitive decline and masked deficiency in the elderly.

Targeted supplementation for women who may become pregnant would achieve the stated public health goal without medicating the seventy million people who cannot benefit and may be harmed.

But arguing the case at this level already accepts the frame that gave the mandate its authority.

“Folic acid deficiency” is treated as a real biological condition. The population is treated as a body that can be legitimately dosed for its own good. The compound sold as folic acid was invented in 1943 and does not exist in food.

The vitamin paradigm itself is where mandates originate. If the population is “deficient” in something, it can be dosed. Remove the deficiency framing and the mandate has nowhere to stand.

The response to “surely this one is different” must therefore be: no.

Not because this compound is not worse than that one, but because the mechanism that permits any compound to be mandated is what needs holding the line against.

Fluoride was the earlier violation. Folic acid is the current one. There will be more.

Held at the categorical level, the principle survives. Held at the case level, it will be dismantled one compound at a time by arguments that seem reasonable in isolation and destructive only in aggregate.

The same logic applies to every principle above.

The rights of the citizen must be absolute or they are conditional.

Institutional integrity must be structural or it is captured.

Causation must be understood at the level of the internal environment or it will be redirected towards pharmaceutical management of symptoms that were the body’s own repair signal.

Principles that bend when the case is compelling have already been traded.

The point of principles is not that they are inflexible. It is that they are defensible.

A framework whose principles bend when the case is compelling has no principles; it has policies in principle’s clothing.

Every mandate the state has ever imposed was imposed on the grounds that this case was different.

Every one.

A contribution to Vision 2061

Unbekoming’s paper raises questions that go beyond individual medical treatments or health policies.

It asks where the boundary between public authority and bodily sovereignty should lie.

It asks whether a regulator can be considered independent while it is financially dependent upon the industry it regulates.

It asks whether our health system is sufficiently interested in identifying and removing the causes of chronic illness, or whether it has become structurally orientated towards managing symptoms.

Most importantly, it asks whether rights remain rights when they can be suspended whenever authorities decide that a particular case is sufficiently compelling.

These are difficult questions. They will not all produce immediate agreement.

But civic intelligence cannot be built by limiting public discussion to questions on which everyone already agrees. It requires us to examine competing arguments, confront uncomfortable evidence and determine which principles we are prepared to defend when they are tested.

We would like to hear your response.

Which of these principles should form part of Vision 2061?

Which would you amend or qualify?

Is anything important missing?

Should fundamental rights ever be suspended in an emergency?

What structural changes would genuinely protect regulators from industry capture?

What would a health system designed around causes rather than symptoms look like?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.

You can explore Unbekoming’s wider work through A Map for the Work and subscribe directly if you would like to follow future essays.

You can also read the current Vision 2061 blueprint.

Vision 2061 is not a finished answer.

It is an invitation to help build one.

The Truth Contract – not just more content, but a commitment.

You’re here because the surface story doesn’t hold.

You’re ready to question, contribute, and help shape a future worth showing up for.

This is the contract: Truth. Action. Together.

Add your voice to the conversation. This is how we grow the mandate for change.