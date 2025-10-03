About

Roger Meacock BVSc MRCVS stands as a beacon of hope for those seeking truth in veterinary care, blending over 30 years of pioneering experience with a bold, integrative approach. Based in the UK, his practice, Natural Healing Solutions, offers referral and second-opinion services nationwide and internationally, focusing on natural, scientific healing for animals, horses, dogs, and beyond, using cutting-edge bioenergetic technologies.

A staunch advocate for medical freedom and informed consent, Roger challenges conventional norms, often taking on “no-hope” cases others abandon, with a track record of transformative recoveries that empower owners and pets alike.

His work extends to treating humans with the same holistic methods, reflecting his belief that nature’s wisdom, not suppression, holds the key to wellness. Whether it’s a family pet or an Olympic champion horse, Roger’s commitment shines through, supported by a network of innovative professionals.

With a voice that resonates on political stages, warning of eroding freedoms, he invites you to reclaim agency over your animal’s health, contact him for a realistic, transparent path forward.

Key Questions Explored

Is playing with nature a new concept?

How are we playing with nature now?

What examples have gone wrong when we’ve interfered with nature?

What are the dangers of using gene therapies in the food chain?

What is regenerative farming, and why should we return to it?

How has reductionist ideology contributed to these issues?

What examples from your veterinary career illustrate the problems?

How does over-vaccination and inappropriate feeding affect pets?

What conflicts exist in funding for veterinary regulators?

If there was one initiative for a TTC referendum, what would it be?

Discussion Log

00:00 - 05:00

Veterinary Roots and Nature’s Legacy

Roger shares his journey from conventional farm vet to holistic practitioner, emphasising how bodies heal themselves with the right support. He and David agree mainstream medicine often masks symptoms rather than addressing roots, while humans have long shaped nature through selective breeding in animals and crops. Yet, these changes stayed within natural bounds, unlike today’s lab interventions.

What surprises you most about how we’ve altered nature over centuries? Share below – we’re stronger together.

05:00 - 10:00

Nutrition as the Foundation

Roger outlines his philosophy that true health starts with species-appropriate nutrition for humans and animals alike, warning against processed foods’ hidden harms and over-reliance on pharmaceuticals. David highlights environmental toxins compounding these issues, sparking a call to reclaim dietary agency for better resilience.

How has shifting your diet impacted your health or that of your pets? Let’s discuss below.

10:00 - 15:00

Gut Health and Immunity Under Siege

The discussion dives into the microbiome’s role in natural defences, with poor diets and overuse of antibiotics eroding resilience in animals and humans. Roger critiques pesticides’ long-term toll, paralleling David’s view of over-medicalisation in human care as a systemic barrier to true wellness.

What steps have you taken to support your gut health amid modern challenges? Share your insights in the replies

15:00 - 20:00

From Greenhouse to Lab: Evolving Interference

Roger contrasts past selective breeding with today’s GMO lab manipulations, noting the UK’s recent ban lift removes nature’s safeguards. This shift risks unintended ecosystem ripples, urging a collective pause to evaluate true costs beyond isolated gains.

Do you think speeding up natural processes through tech is worth the risks? Add your voice in the thread!

20:00 - 25:00

Mosquito Vectors and Emerging Threats

Highlighting projects using mosquitoes to spread Wolbachia bacteria for avian disease control, Roger warns of potential vaccine delivery implications without adequate oversight. This duality of technology demands vigilance to protect shared environments and health freedoms.

How concerned are you about insects as vectors for human interventions? Share your ideas in the comments!

25:00 - 30:00

Livestock Realities and Regenerative Paths

While no RNA vaccines are in UK livestock yet, industrial farming’s stresses weaken animals, as a vet’s pneumonia surge anecdote links to possible atmospheric factors. Roger champions regenerative practices for chemical-free, biodiverse systems that nurture soil and food quality.

What changes in farming practices would you advocate for in your community? Share below – we’re stronger together.

30:00 - 35:00

Soil Depletion and Nutrient Crisis

Critiquing monocultures and glyphosate’s lasting residues, Roger and David reference films like Kiss the Ground, warning of only 50-60 harvests left without reform. Nutrient declines, like spinach’s iron drop, underscore the need for regenerative shifts to restore food’s true value.

Have you noticed differences in food quality from local vs supermarket sources? Let’s talk below.

35:00 - 40:00

Hidden Costs of Abundance

Eating more to compensate for nutrient-poor produce introduces excess sugars and oxalates, fueling health issues. Supermarket perfection masks hollow nutrition, while reductionist science overlooks holistic impacts, including geo-engineering’s global risks to weather and ecosystems.

What frustrates you most about modern food’s appearance vs reality? Share below.

40:00 - 45:00

Gene Editing’s Slippery Slope

David and Roger decry human arrogance in engineering nature via CRISPR and mRNA, with self-amplifying RNA posing uncontrolled risks. Abandoning such tech is urged to prevent irreversible harms, fostering a unified call for ethical boundaries.

How do you view the balance between innovation and caution in gene tech? Share below – we’re stronger together.

45:00 - 50:00

Imports, Labels, and Pet Nutrition

US hormone use contrasts UK bans, but imports risk standards; Denmark’s mandates highlight vulnerabilities. Stressing food sovereignty and mRNA labelling, Roger advocates grain-free, raw diets for pets to avoid allergies and obesity from unnatural feeds.

Should mRNA-treated foods require mandatory labels? Share below – we’re stronger together.

50:00 - 55:00

Epigenetic Echoes and Economic Ties

Poor nutrition’s harms span generations, as cat and mouse studies show reversible only over time. Responsibility extends to future health, with regenerative farming easing NHS burdens and boosting productivity for a stronger society.

How does knowing diet affects generations change your choices? Join in the replies.

55:00 - 1:00:00

Production Pressures and Autism Parallels

Dairy yields doubled but lifespans halved, mirroring welfare declines; humans risk similar fates. David cites RFK Jr. on autism’s multifactorial rise – vaccines, EMFs, pollutants – urging holistic views to address combined threats.

What factors do you suspect most in rising chronic conditions? Share your thoughts in the comments.

1:00:00 - 1:05:00

Pollinators, Water, and Simpler Ways

Neonicotinoids devastate bees, while oestrogens feminise fish; unfiltered chemicals permeate systems. Advocating chemical-free farming with modern tools, Roger calls for cleaner water and ecosystems to safeguard interconnected health.

How can we better protect pollinators in daily life? Contribute in the thread.

1:05:00 - 1:10:00

Regulatory Conflicts Exposed

The VMD’s 80% pharma funding creates bias, as Horton notes unreliable vet research. Independent commissioning could break cycles, ensuring truth over profit in science and regulation.

Do funding ties undermine trust in regulators? Share your perspective below!

1:10:00 - 1:15:00

Corporate Capture in Vet Care

75% of vets now corporate-owned by pet food giants like Mars, fostering perverse incentives for unhealthy animals. Breaking these links prioritises genuine care over profits.

How has corporate influence affected your pet care experiences?

1:15:00 - 1:20:00

Hubris and Endless Growth

Profit pressures and arrogance drive endless expansion, ignoring past failures. Humility recognises knowledge’s limits, urging respect for nature’s wisdom over human overreach.

What drives society’s push to outsmart nature? Share below.

1:20:00 - 1:22:20

Nature’s Guiding Principle

Asking “What would Mother Nature do?” reframes interventions; vets guide healing, as do ecosystems. This empowers collective action toward sustainable balance.

How can we better align with nature’s processes?

