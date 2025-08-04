Summer’s in full swing, and we know many of you are enjoying holidays or navigating packed schedules. While we’re scaling back posts this August to finalise some game-changing content, we’re not slowing down on the issues that matter.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 7pm BST, 2pm EXT, 11am PST, when we go LIVE for a must-join Question Time on Zoom. David will unveil his six-week deep dive into a hidden catastrophe: Sperm-Egg-Geddon.

This fertility crisis affects every single one of us, yet it’s being ignored by mainstream media.

Sign up now for the Zoom link to join us live!

Sperm-Egg-Geddon: A Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

After six weeks of relentless research, David has uncovered a chilling truth: our ability to build families is under threat. The UK’s fertility rate has plummeted to 1.44 children per woman (2023, ONS), a historic low far below the 2.1 needed to sustain our population.

At a rate of 1.5 children per couple, the UK could shrink from 70 million to 40 million in just 49–59 years, within two generations. This isn’t science fiction; it’s a demographic disaster unfolding now. Here’s what’s at stake:

Couples face significant emotional and medical challenges due to rising infertility rates.

Environmental toxins, including microplastics and endocrine-disrupting chemicals, are measurably impairing reproductive health.

Growing evidence and public concern link vaccines, including unreported injuries, to fertility challenges, yet mainstream media and health authorities remain silent on these risks.

Economic barriers, including high living costs, prevent many young people from starting families.

This crisis touches everyone, whether you’re trying to conceive, supporting loved ones, or wondering why family-building feels impossible. Why the silence? It’s too complex for soundbites and too inconvenient for political campaigns. But we’re done with silence. Sperm-Egg-Geddon is a call to face the facts and fight for solutions.

Why you can’t miss Question Time

On August 12, David will reveal SpermEggGeddon: The Fertility Crisis No One’s Talking About, a master project packed with hard-hitting data and human stories. Expect shocking insights, like:

Global sperm counts have crashed by over 50% since the 1970s (studies, 1973–2018).

39% of couples cite financial barriers, not infertility, as their biggest hurdle to having children (UN data).

Emerging evidence links environmental toxins to declining egg and sperm quality, as highlighted by the Lighthouse Declaration.

We’re also inspired by *Agenda*, a documentary featuring voices we’ve connected with in interviews. It dives into the societal shifts fuelling this crisis, from economic pressures to policy failures. Together, these align with our mission to empower you with truth and actionable steps.

Join the movement and get involved

This Question Time is more than a reveal, it’s a chance to shape the future. We’ll explore:

What’s driving Sperm-Egg-Geddon? From toxins to systemic barriers, we’ll uncover the root causes.

What can we do? Practical strategies to protect fertility and advocate for change.

Your voice matters. Share your biggest barrier to starting a family, medical, financial, or environmental, and help shape our upcoming fertility report.

What’s one factor, medical, environmental, or economic, you think is making it harder to build a family today?

How have societal or environmental changes impacted your hopes for starting or growing a family?

What’s the biggest obstacle you or someone you know has faced in achieving their family-building dreams?

Your stories will drive our advocacy and fuel our report.

August updates and beyond

We’re taking a lighter posting schedule this month to respect your holiday time and polish our next big release: a fertility report and recording packed with community insights and expert solutions. In the meantime, watch Agenda for context, explore the Lighthouse Declaration’s push for fertility equity, and join us on August 12 to kickstart this critical conversation.

The fertility crisis isn’t coming, it’s here. Sperm counts are collapsing, toxins are everywhere, and couples are struggling. Sperm-Egg-Geddon is our wake-up call. Be there to hear some truths and help us build a path forward.

