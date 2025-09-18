My grandsons, aged 1 and 2, are growing up in a UK on the brink of collapse. By the time they’re 20, our population could plummet by 25% – from 70 million to 53 million – unless we act. A healthy economy demands a healthy population. Today, we have neither. But this crisis is reversible, if we dare to confront it.

The Health-Economy Connection

A thriving population fuels productivity, boosts tax revenues, and eases the strain on the NHS and welfare systems. In turn, a robust economy creates opportunities that enhance health. It’s a virtuous cycle – when it works. Right now, it’s broken. Our nation’s health is deteriorating, and our economy is crumbling alongside it. To reverse this, we must address health in its four core dimensions: physical (nutrition, exercise), mental (cognitive clarity), emotional (resilience, relationships), and spiritual (purpose, community, or faith). Financial health, while vital, flows from balance in these areas. Without this foundation, no economic policy can succeed.

The UK’s Fertility Crisis

Few dare to face this truth: our population is shrinking at an alarming rate.

To sustain itself, a nation needs a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.11 children per woman. In the 1950s, the UK exceeded this. Today, it’s 1.38, down from 1.41 in 2023 ONS, Births in England and Wales: 2024, with 2025 as a projected estimate. If this accelerating decline continues, excluding immigration, Grok projects a 25% population drop to 53 million in 18 years (by 2043) and a 50% drop to 35 million in 41 years (by 2066).

As lifespans increase, this decline will hit the young hardest, leaving fewer taxpayers and carers to support an aging population. The burden on my grandsons’ generation will be crushing.

Why TFR Is Plummeting

Three major forces drive this crisis.

First, the rise of feminism and equality – rightly empowering women – has led to later marriages, delayed childbearing, and smaller families. Women now prioritise careers and autonomy, as they should, but this has unintentionally slashed birth rates. Second, we’re drowning in a toxic soup of chemicals – pesticides, plastics, and pollutants – that’s ravaged reproductive health for decades. Our work, SpermEggGeddon, reveals how this environmental crisis makes conception harder than ever. Third, the past five years have seen mRNA interventions severely exacerbate this fertility crisis. Our explosive podcast with Nic Hulscher, Epidemiologist and Administrator at the McCullough Foundation lays bare the devastating impact, listen here.

The Immigration Dilemma

Is it acceptable that, in 20 years, the UK’s population could shrink by 25% without immigration? Or that, if immigration continues at current rates, we’ll face a majority population with cultural values vastly different from those cherished over the past 50 years? These are urgent questions. Immigration has offset population decline, but it risks reshaping the UK in ways that may not align with the vision many hold dear.

Reversing the Collapse

The UK is hurtling toward collapse, but it’s not inevitable. A healthy population rebuilds a healthy economy. Alongside constitutional reforms – led by our partners at

– we need a bold vision for the UK in 20 and 50 years. The Truth Contract is crafting that vision and the policies to achieve it, in collaboration with The Quiet Centre, to deliver a future we’re proud to hand to the next generation.

Join us.

Listen to our podcast with Nic Hulscher here, explore SpermEggGeddon, follow

and share your vision in the comments.

What kind of UK do you want for your children?

