Part One: The Problem

Before setting off on a 300-mile road trip – with only 150 miles of petrol in the tank – I think everyone would agree it would be sensible to check there was a petrol station within the first 100 miles or so.

Agreed?

Yet that basic forward planning is not what we are doing with the UK’s economy.

Demographics gives us a good idea of what our destination could look like in 2061. But are we checking whether we have the means to get there?

Because, on our present course, the numbers do not add up.

Without understanding the moving parts, discussing them openly and making some significant course corrections, we risk coming to a very unpleasant stop.

We might not even reach the first petrol station.

The financial problem arrives first

The UK’s public finances are on course to hit a fiscal brick wall well before the demographic challenge fully arrives.

In 2026, public sector net debt is already almost £3 trillion – around 94% of GDP. In 2025–26, the interest bill alone was equivalent to roughly 83% of all new borrowing.

Read that again.

An amount equivalent to five pounds in every six borrowed was needed just to cover the interest.

Paul Burgess puts the fiscal “event horizon” at around January 2030 in his central scenario. His analysis points to the need for a primary surplus of the order of £100 billion a year.

If you want to understand how he gets there, read his article here.

The point for our road trip? We could run into serious trouble long before 2061 – or Mile 300.

Government cannot control market interest rates or simply choose the inflation path.

It can control spending.

These are difficult choices. Some will be unpopular. We either make them now, explaining openly why they are needed, or carry on and risk having much harsher choices forced upon us later.

Then, no doubt, we will be told it was all down to “global events”.

I would rather change course while we still have a choice. Our choice.

And then there is the longer journey

Even if we avoid the near-term financial crunch, the journey to 2061 still does not add up unless we also raise participation and productivity.

Avoiding the first breakdown does not mean the car will make it to the destination.

I was born a couple of years before the 1961 Census. I have two children and, so far, two grandchildren.

So, this is personal.

By 2061, my grandchildren will be living with the consequences of decisions we are making – or avoiding – today.

In The Truth Contract’s downside scenario, there would be approximately 103 economically inactive people for every 100 economically active people by 2061.

Read that again.

This is a scenario, not a prediction. And people outside the economically active population have very different circumstances: children, students, retirees, unpaid carers and people unable to work cannot all be put in the same box.

But the question remains.

Can the economy support the promises we are making?

The services. The pensions. The healthcare. The support for people who need it.

Does the present course give you confidence that it can?

It doesn’t give me confidence.

“Tax the rich”?

“Tax the rich,” I hear people say.

Of course, those with the greatest means should make a fair contribution. But there is a difference between raising tax rates and raising the money needed.

People, businesses and investment can move. We cannot build a national plan on the assumption that every tax increase produces the revenue its advocates expect.

Nor can we pretend that spending cuts alone will solve everything.

We need more people working, more value created and a state we can afford.

Instead, we get the theatre of distractions: the latest announcement, the next political row, the argument about who said what.

Meanwhile, where is the explanation of how the whole journey adds up?

More people contributing. More value created.

We must dramatically increase participation: helping more working-age people who are outside employment get into work.

That means making work worthwhile and tackling what prevents people from taking it – whether ill health, skills, caring responsibilities or the way support is withdrawn as earnings rise.

People who cannot work need protection. People who can work need a realistic route into it – and should be expected to take it.

We also need to increase productivity: getting more value from each hour worked through better tools, skills, investment and management.

Working more hours can increase output. Making those hours more productive improves our capacity to support ourselves and one another.

Decisions about having children and immigration matter too, for different reasons. They must be considered alongside housing, infrastructure, public services and workforce needs.

None of these subjects can sensibly be discussed in isolation.

And none of us escapes the consequences if we get them wrong. Everyone who has made a life here has an interest in a country that works.

So, who changes the course?

I do not believe Westminster and Whitehall will produce the scale of change required without being pushed.

That push can come from financial pressure, when our options are narrower and the consequences harsher.

Or it can come from us.

From people who are prepared to understand the problem, challenge the assumptions and help build something better.

That is what The Truth Contract and Vision 2061 are about.

Civic intelligence: educating, engaging and elevating people so that we can take part in designing a viable, sustainable future.

We begin with the principles we want the country to live by. Then we work through the policies needed to make those principles real.

A Wisdom Council of 2,061 thoughtful, experienced people from many walks of life would do much of that heavy lifting – bringing practical knowledge, critical thinking and fresh ideas to the table.

You do not have to agree with everything I say to contribute.

In fact, if you can see something I have missed, I would particularly like to hear from you.

Below, I put five ideas on the table – and the principles behind them.

You may have better ideas. That is precisely why we want you involved.

We have spent enough time arguing in the car. Let’s look at the map.

Part Two: What Would You Do?

In Part One, I asked whether Britain has the means to reach its 2061 destination.

On our present course, I do not believe the numbers add up.

So, what do we do?

I have some ideas. You probably do too.

Good. Let’s put them on the table.

That is how we want to get The Truth Contract’s Wisdom Council started: bring people together around the principles we want the country to live by, then work out how to put them into practice.

Vision 2061 offers a starting framework of 36 principles, supported by example policies.

The principles matter because they tell us what we are trying to achieve. The policies give us something concrete to examine.

You might agree with the destination and see a much better route.

That is exactly the contribution we are looking for.

Here are five examples.

1. It should pay to work

Would you agree that taking a job should leave someone better off?

And that people who can work should have a realistic route towards supporting themselves, while those who cannot are protected?

Then how do we make that happen?

One idea in Vision 2061 is an 18-month welfare-to-work transition.

People retain their existing benefit for six months. It then reduces over the following twelve months. Throughout that period, they keep their earnings without those earnings reducing the benefit, alongside support to become ready for work.

The intention is to make taking work worthwhile and give people time to establish themselves.

Is that the best way to do it?

Perhaps you have run a business and struggled to recruit. Perhaps you have tried to return to work and discovered what gets in the way. Perhaps you understand the benefits system from the inside.

What would you change?

The principle is that work should pay. Help us find the best way to make it true.

2. Public money should deliver public value

We expect people running a household or a business to pay attention to what they spend.

We should expect the same discipline from government.

Vision 2061 includes fiscal responsibility, independent scrutiny of waste and greater institutional accountability.

One suggestion is a 1% annual reduction in public-sector headcount and non-pay budgets, using natural turnover, simpler systems and the removal of unnecessary work.

But you may know where a different change would achieve more.

Where is money being wasted? What process consumes time without helping anyone? Where does a saving in one budget create a larger bill somewhere else?

If you have worked in public services, you may have answers that never reach the people making the announcements.

Let’s hear them.

3. Migration should reflect national capacity

How many homes do we have? What can our infrastructure support? Which skills do we need – and which could we develop among people already here?

Vision 2061 proposes linking migration to housing, infrastructure and verified skills shortages.

One idea I have put forward is a two-year pause, with tightly defined exceptions for critical skills.

Would that achieve the outcome we need? Would another approach do it better?

Employers, communities and people delivering public services will have different experiences to bring.

We need that knowledge in the room.

A country should be able to make clear decisions about its capacity and priorities – and explain them to the people who live there.

4. Necessary development should reach a decision

We say we need homes. We say we need investment. Then viable projects spend years waiting.

Does that make sense to you?

One proposal is automatic approval for brownfield development after 90 days unless a specific, evidenced objection has been lodged and upheld.

The principle is straightforward: development that meets clear requirements should be able to proceed without endless discretionary delay.

Would a 90-day rule work?

If you are a planner, builder, local resident or business owner, what would you need to make it work? What would be a better way to get sound decisions made promptly?

Bring that experience.

5. Young people should be able to afford a family home

I have children and grandchildren. I want them to have a realistic chance to build a home and a family life.

I suspect I am not alone.

Vision 2061 puts strong family formation and demographic renewal at the centre of its thinking. One example policy removes tax on developer profits for the first two million qualifying starter homes: homes with at least three bedrooms, sold to buyers under 35.

The intention is to make more sites viable and more family homes available.

Would that be enough to make them affordable? Vision 2061 also proposes land-price reform. What else would help?

If you understand housing, land, finance or construction – or are a younger person trying to buy – what are we missing?

The principle is an opportunity to build a future. The task is to make that opportunity real.

Five ideas to get us started

The calculated benefits of the five Road Trip proposals over 24 months are:

That is a starting contribution towards changing course.

Now, what would you add? What would you improve? Which principle have we missed altogether?

You do not have to agree with my proposed route to help us find a better one.

But if you think something should change, here is an opportunity to help work out how.

This is how the Wisdom Council begins

We are looking for 2,061 people from different walks of life who have something to contribute. Experience. Knowledge. Judgement. An idea worth exploring. A question nobody seems to be asking. You do not need to arrive with a complete plan for Britain. Start with something you understand. Tell us what a good outcome would look like, what principle should guide it and what might make it possible. Then let’s bring other people’s knowledge to bear on it. That is civic intelligence in practice. That is how we begin turning Vision 2061 into something people help shape for themselves. Our planned app will widen that participation. But we can start the conversation now.

If you are interested in joining our Wisdom Council, or finding out more, email me at david@thetruthcontract.co.uk.

We have a country’s future to think about.

If you have something to add, pull up a chair.

The Truth Contract – not just more content, but a commitment.

You’re here because the surface story doesn’t hold.

You’re ready to question, contribute, and help shape a future worth showing up for.

This is the contract: Truth. Action. Together.

Add your voice to the conversation. This is how we grow the mandate for change.