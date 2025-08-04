Since the end of World War II, all societies of the Northern Hemisphere have evolved into some form of oligarchic rule. While Russia and China have never been governed in any other way, the emergence of a new aristocracy in the West is a phenomenon that is a rather recent and perplexing shift. Democracy, as defined by our constitutions, has eroded into post-democratic forms of government in the West.

The new pattern of rule which we have instead is very self-harming and perilous for Western societies. Not only has democratic participation been utterly hollowed out, but our new ruling elites and their executive class have also become foolish and self-destructive.

This is obvious from the big items of their political agenda: The declaration of pseudo-pandemics with destructive measures, ever bigger and more dangerous wars, digital censorship, strangling of small-to-medium businesses, and the so-called decarbonisation.

The latter is the physically impossible attempt to design and realise modern industrial societies while pushing to eliminate fossil fuels. How did we get to this state of affairs? How can it be reversed?

Aristocracies in history

Humans have lived in urbanised societies for roughly 5,000 years, when towns and cities emerged. In towns, where personal acquaintances no longer suffice for social organisation (unlike in tribes or small villages), social institutions spontaneously form in towns to create and maintain public order. At the minimum, this is the absence of uncontrolled domestic violence in a society. The reemergence of domestic violence is a clear sign of the break-down of social order, as seen in Syria and Libya today, to name just two examples.

In urbanised societies, archaic methods to prevent uncontrolled violence, such as human sacrifice or rites that mimic it as described by René Girard, are replaced by formal and material law. Institutions evolve to codify the law and enforce it. Centralised judicial power emerges from the spontaneous legal practices of the rulers, who are always aristocrats in the early history of urbanisation.

These aristocrats often rise to power through pure violence, but – as their name (“best rulers”) indicates - their rule consolidates because they are of value to the society, for example because they decisively contribute to a victory against an external enemy, because they organise beneficial economic efforts such as the building of a bridge, or because they ended a phase of internal violence. Historically, the proportion of the nobility of the overall population is small and amounts to 1 to 2 per mill.

The aristocracy is the centre of the political will formation, which evolves through constant conflicts among the members of this class. Aristocrats not only own all the strategic assets of the society, but also act as public figures of power, as politicians. On the opposite end of society, 85 to 90 percent of the population form the ruled masses who have no say in the political will formation and can merely express their political will through refusal to comply (collective civil disobedience) or rebellion.

In-between them is a class of leaders who translate the will of the rulers into social processes: the executive class consisting of three main groups:

Magistrates, the administrative leaders of the executive and judiciary branches of government, the leaders of the economic system and cultural leaders, clerics in traditional aristocratic societies, but later on thinkers and artists as well.

We call this group which amounts to 10 to 15 percent of the population the executive class. The split between 1 per mill rulers, 10 to 15 percent executive class and 85 to 90 percent ruled masses is the historical norm in any urbanised society.

The end of the Bourgeois age and the executive class

In the West, the Bourgeoisie slowly took over political power from the traditional feudal elites during the 17th century, ending feudal rule or its remnants in the USA in 1776, and then France and many other European countries during the 19th century, and even in conservative Germany - though only in 1919.

Initially, the new institutions of the Bourgeois society, embodied by parliamentarianism, natural law (now known as human rights) and the rule of law, worked rather well because the Bourgeoisie as the new dominating political class was quite broad, making up around 15 to 20 percent of the population in many countries by the late 19th century (including small businesses).

Democracy was the political system in which this social group resolved its conflicts, and toward the end of the 19th century, the working class gained political participation as well. Until the 1990s, Western democracies functioned well and gave a voice to both the ownership and the dependent (working) class.

As capitalism, the economic system of the Bourgeois society, evolved, it led to oligopolies and monopolies. Marx, otherwise erring in almost every aspect of his thinking, had correctly predicted this. The strategic property was increasingly concentrated in the hands of less than 1 per mill of the population, turning the initially thick layer of Bourgeois owners of means of production into the executive class restricted to home ownership at best. This process was accelerated when fully fiat money was introduced in 1971 with the abolishment of the gold standard by the USA, leading to a global fiat currency system due to the dollar’s domination of the world economy.

After roughly 200 years of capital consolidation, the age of the Bourgeoisie has ended, and we have an oligarchic society again: We are back to the historical norm described above. Its oligarchs are a few hundred families which own dominating shares of the strategic assets of the primary, secondary, ternary and quaternary sectors. These families are not as visible as politicians in the public sphere. But they massively influence political decision making through channels that are hidden from the official system of government.

The executive class is responsible for the functioning of the economy, the political system with its three branches of government, and the cultural sphere. This class is needed for any society to function and transmits the political will formation of the oligarchic elite to the masses while also conveying public sentiment back to the oligarchs. Today’s Western executive class slowly evolved since the 10th century.

Independently of the political system, Western societies were so successful and dominated the globe because The West’s executive class was culturally highly cohesive, saturated with Christian values and secondary values such as a sense of duty, reliability, punctuality, willingness to perform, gratefulness and a high readiness to make sacrifices for the community and society. The unique combination of Christianity and humanism enabled the ideas of the Renaissance which ultimately led to physics based on the infinitesimal calculus, as well as capitalism and democracy which changed the face of the earth under Western leadership.

The decline of the executive class

Over the last 50 years, in the West, the majority of the executive class has moved from a model of traditional Christian or post-Christian value saturation to a new model. This model, which slowly evolved since the middle of the 18th century, is based on hedonism, deliberate childlessness, nihilism, and value-blindness combined with virtue signalling, rent-seeking behaviour with low willingness to perform and a profound irrationality. What are all of these properties?

Hedonism is the idea that the only thing that matters in life is to enjoy oneself. Deliberate childlessness (not the woeful and terrible unwanted childlessness that results from the inability to find a partner who wants a child or from infertility) is an expression of hedonism since according to this way of life, it is more important to realise one’s own goals instead of generating new life and passing on one’s own biology and culture to children. It is also immoral since it puts the burden of raising children on others while taking the benefits created by the next working generation as a given that one can consume in the second half of one’s life.

Nihilism is the position of not believing in transcendence (God or another higher entity that is not of this world) and of rejecting Western metaphysical values such as truth, freedom, justice, beauty or the good. It is impersonated in Bazarov, an anti-hero in Turgenev’s novel Fathers and Sons (1862).

Value-blindness is the inability to feel these values. Virtue signalling is the verbal pronunciation of values such as charity without ever living them in one’s own life - it is a vicious form of hypocrisy; we see it in the support of social phenomena like LGBTQ or BLM by the executive class.

Rent-seeking behaviour is the attempt to gain wealth without contributing value, a phenomenon that is now commonplace in the workplace. But maybe worst of all is a rather novel and profound irrationality which spread since the 1990s via academic institutions. The irrationality leads our executive class to claim scientifically false pseudo-facts as true. In combination with virtue signalling and nihilism, it is an utterly corrosive mental position.

Taken together, I call this attitude postmodern collectivism because of its nihilistic, anti-metaphysical stance, its anti-rationalism, and its collectivist view of society.

The majority of the oligarchic elites and the executive class of our society have embraced postmodern collectivism. Therefore, Western societies are in a deep crisis. There are many ways to classify the executive class. Both the established and the alternative media still use the obsolete left-right-classification, mainly for the purpose of defamation in both directions. Others, such as Wolfgang Streeck or Emmanuel Todd, have proposed the opposing categories of globalism versus particularism.

But the most important line of division is now rationalism based on a traditional view of truth versus anti-rationalism based on nihilism which is embraced by the majority of the executive class: either one is willing to acknowledge that physics, biology, and chemistry give us a true (though only partial) view of the world based on a combination of observation, experiment, and mathematical modelling, or one does not. Either one embraces the values that made the West strong and successful, or one rejects Western Christianity, humanism and “whiteness”, as the anti-rationalists call it.

The majority of our oligarchic elites and executive class do not embrace rationalism and Western metaphysics anymore. They have lost self-assertion and become self-defeating. This is not the first time this happened in the West: Think of the Renaissance-popes whose foolish behaviour triggered the Reformation. But it is the first time that it happens everywhere in the West at the same time, since the fall of the Roman Empire.

This sad state of affairs is why we declared a pandemic and mandated social distancing, lock-downs and masks as well as nucleic-acid based pharmaceutical products which have no benefits, and are quite toxic.

This is why we are destroying our economic production base through decarbonisation.

This is why we believe that an unlimited flow of migrants is compatible with industrial societies and the welfare state.

This is why we are making the killing of children via late abortion and euthanasia legal in the U.K. This is why we are waging wars against opponents we can not defeat, but that will defeat us if we do not stop antagonising them.

This is why we cannot rebuild our defence industry - which needs more and not less carbon dioxide emission to thrive.

This is why our churches, kindergartens, schools, and universities teach ideology and lies to our children, and why the established media are full of propaganda and self-contradictions.

This is why our education levels are declining.

This is why we cannot reform our pension systems.

This is why censorship is needed to silence critics of postmodern collectivism.

If the Western elites and executive class do not go back so self-asserting values, the West will not only be defeated militarily but also come under foreign rule. This happened, for example, to Athens, Rome, the Iberian Peninsula, and even Europe as a continent after World War II, when it was divided into two areas of hegemony, the Russian and the US-American domains.

What can save us?

If the West is to survive as an autonomous cultural space, we have to restore a stable system of Western values, metaphysics and rationality. We have to give up postmodern collectivism and return to the values that made us strong.

The masses feel that they are poorly and foolishly governed since they are being impoverished by stagnating salaries, unemployment, and inflation, all of which are economically unnecessary and self-inflicted. Furthermore, they feel the heavy hand of the state in the public domain, including social media.

Now we also need the elites and the executive class to realise that the cultural evolution of the last two generations has led us into a very dangerous situation that has massively damaged our self-assertion and autonomy. Yes, the West was never perfect and has committed terrible crimes against other civilisations, from the First Crusade in 1095 to Genoa became the first colonial power during the 12th century.

But the West invented Christianity, which underpins natural law and the abolition of slavery are based, and we created modern science and participative democracy. We must reclaim our cultural roots which are valuable and of which we should be proud, or we will perish.

We can see through the rise of alternative media that the proportion of executive class members realising what is going on increases. Once they reach a certain quorum, the oligarchic elites will have to change their style of ruling and our societies will restore core elements of legitimate and responsible statesmanship.

About the Author

Dr. Jobst Landgrebe – AI Researcher and Philosopher of Science | An expert in artificial intelligence and epistemology, Jobst challenges exaggerated AI narratives, exploring the limits of machine cognition and advocating for rigorous, realistic approaches to technology's role in society.

