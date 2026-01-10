At TTC, we’re not only concerned with exposing what is broken – we’re equally committed to protecting the conditions in which new civic imagination can emerge.

Part of that work means making space for the next generation of thinkers who are already asking better questions about power, belonging, and the structures that shape everyday life.

This essay is written by Caley-Maria Cavan, a recent graduate and human geographer whose work reflects a clarity, seriousness, and civic sensitivity we believe is essential to what comes next. Rather than shouting about politics, she pays attention to something quieter and more fundamental: the spaces in which our social, economic, and political lives are formed – and quietly eroded.

What follows is an unedited piece. We’re publishing it as it stands, because this is precisely the kind of thinking we want in our midst.

The Silent Attack on Our Commons

By Caley-Maria Cavan

How conscious are you of the places you pass through each day? Not just what you do in them, but how they shape your personhood; how you feel, behave, and see yourself in relation to others. Do they make you feel welcomed or rushed, grounded or out of place? Perhaps our frustration with policy meets us not through a newspaper, but through the prices creeping up in our local shops, or the strange anonymity of a packed train carriage. Yet sometimes we can build a sense of power or belonging in shaping our own spaces: the quiet comfort of your living room, a community garden tended together, or a place where you can linger without being asked to justify your presence.

We rarely talk about space in these terms, yet it undeniably dictates our social, economic, and political lives. Some spaces encourage connection and care, while others demand speed, spending, or silence. In recent years, as attention has been rightly drawn to public health, technology, and individual wellbeing, something more fundamental has slipped beneath the radar: the physical spaces in which our lives actually unfold. Pubs, libraries, village halls, high streets, parks.

Nowhere is this relationship between culture and space more evident than in the slow disappearance of the village pub. Often dismissed as a sentimental loss, its closure is in fact a profound one, revealing that the village pub is not just a business. It is one of Britain’s last shared civic spaces, a place where age, income, and background blur, where loneliness is quietly noticed. Local residents can meet regularly without having to break the bank or consider if the place is appropriate for all, while a shared sense of belonging for all who pass through is quietly reinforced. Unlike many other spaces, pubs require no membership, appointment, or minimum spend to take part in community life. The pub is a place where community life is practised rather than proclaimed, hosting wakes, birthdays, fundraisers, harvest suppers. When it closes, something more than a door is shut. This article argues that the attack on the village pub is an attack on village and rural life itself, and that the erosion and privatisation of shared spaces represents a deeper crisis in how we value community, belonging, and public life in Britain today.

In policy terms, the decline of the village pub is not accidental. According to industry bodies, one pub is now closing every day in the UK, with thousands lost since the early 2000s. While changing habits are often blamed, the sharper driver today is a cluster of recent economic decisions by Parliament that have dramatically raised operating costs. Increases to employer National Insurance, higher mandated wages for employees, reduced business rates relief for hospitality, and rising energy costs have landed simultaneously, hitting low-margin rural pubs hardest. These bigger monthly outgoings are suffocating pub’s already tight budgets, making it near impossible to keep their door opens. It is hard to believe that Parliament showed little regard to how their harsh policy changes would stack up to determent small businesses and rural establishments like the village pub. Especially as they preach narratives of wanting to strengthen British culture and identity, it is shocking that they do not protect the very spaces that make British civic life possible in the first place.

Against this backdrop, community-owned pubs stand out as rare exceptions. A community-owned pub is owned and run by local people, rather than a private landlord or pub company. Residents usually buy small shares or form a community trust or cooperative to keep the pub open, making decisions together about how it is run. The aim is not maximum profit, but to protect the pub as a shared meeting place, keeping it affordable, welcoming, and rooted in local life. These establishments have survived not because the model is easy, but because it insulates these spaces from rent extraction and policy suffocation. Where pubs are treated as social infrastructure rather than disposable businesses, they endure, where they are left to market forces alone, they close quietly, one door at a time.

As village pubs vanish more rapidly, this loss sits within a wider collapse of social infrastructures that has been unfolding for decades. Social infrastructure refers to the shared places that allow people to meet, connect, and support one another, and it plays a decisive role in community trust, resilience, and social health. Britain has lost almost 800 public libraries since 2010. In England and Wales, more than 1,243 council-run youth centres have shut, and over 40 percent of councils no longer run youth services at all, leaving young people with fewer places to gather, learn skills or have support networks. Across towns and cities, nearly one in four nightlife venues has disappeared since 2020, with some places losing late-night culture entirely. These closures are not just economic statistics, they are markers of eroding social infrastructure.

Not only are physical and cultural landscapes fighting to survive the silent attack on our common spaces, but individual and social imaginative landscapes are also disappearing (our shared ability to picture a future beyond survival). For many it has become difficult to imagine belonging to a local community that can support its members and show resilience, for others it is near impossible to imagine a way forward out of the fiscal mess our government has led us into. Shared imagination does not emerge in isolation, but through repeated encounters, informal conversations, disagreement, and collective presence in common spaces. In the absence of shared social imaginative landscapes, dominant logics of stress, survival and isolation define our day to day social interactions in common spaces. This article argues that with the loss of public and cultural physical spaces; mental, emotional and imaginative spaces are also lost. When discussion is confined to private homes, online platforms, or closed institutions, ideas fragment and consensus struggles to form across difference.

How can a civilisation see the change it wants or needs if the words of consensus and change are only uttered behind the closed doors of private spaces or in polarised online platforms? Have you ever considered why protests take to the streets? As traditional civic spaces disappear, the street often remains the last place where residents can gather visibly and collectively. Perhaps there is an underlying meaning in the streets being the last free space where residents can gather and unite under one consensus or voice, and that claiming of space is the only act which brings attention to their words. Ironically, as new policies increasingly restrict street protest and public demonstration, and as people are arrested or investigated for speaking out online, the village pub becomes even more vital as one of the last remaining sanctuaries where collective thought, discussion and imagination can still safely converge.

The consequences of losing shared physical spaces are already measurable. In the UK, one in four adults now reports feeling lonely, despite being more digitally connected than ever before. Research consistently shows that access to local social amenities such as pubs, community centres, parks, and cultural venues is associated with lower levels of loneliness, yet these spaces are disappearing at pace. A UK study found that in rural areas with poor public transport, loneliness increases because people have fewer opportunities to reach social spaces, family events, and community life. While creativity and connection have increasingly been pushed online, digital interaction has not replaced informal face-to-face social bonds such as chance conversations, shared events and regular encounters. As social life becomes more dispersed, transactional, and screen-mediated, the erosion of shared spaces is leaving communities thinner, lonelier, and less resilient.

Now it is clear that this key matter is often overlooked by policymakers, city planners, and local councils: we experience politics through spaces, not speeches. The built environment is never neutral. It structures behaviour, produces social norms like what feels acceptable or out of place, and distributes power by shaping who can linger, gather, speak, or simply exist. Much of today’s public realm has been reorganised around extraction and control, retail environments monetise presence and privatised public squares are governed by corporate rules like restrictions on protest, photography, or loitering. These spaces narrow the possibilities of civic life, replacing shared experience with transactional encounter. The village pub stands in sharp contrast. As one of Britain’s last remaining third places (neither home nor work), it operates outside the logics of speed, surveillance, and profit maximisation, sustaining informal social bonds that underpin community resilience, democratic culture, and mutual care. Space quietly teaches us how to live together, or how not to, and few spaces have taught Britain how to live together as persistently or as quietly as the pub.

What is often obscured in discussions of pub closures, along with recent economic policy changes, is the role of local governance in accelerating them. Under current planning and land valuation frameworks, local authorities can buy pub sites, gardens, or adjacent land at values close to agricultural or existing-use prices – in other words, very cheaply.

Only for that land to be sold at very high prices to private developers for housing or commercial use. For cash-strapped councils facing shrinking central funding, these transactions offer short-term financial relief. The longer-term cost is profound and unfolding before our eyes. In prioritising immediate capital injections, councils transfer the future of rural life into the hands of private investors whose incentives are not community stability but return on investment. The result mirrors patterns already familiar in cities: shared spaces converted into assets, social infrastructure replaced by speculative development, and places of belonging reduced to balance-sheet entries.

Speculative development is when land or buildings are bought not to meet local needs, but to sell or redevelop later for profit, based on what the land might be worth in the future. It matters here because in rural areas pubs, farmland, and shared village spaces are increasingly treated as financial assets rather than community infrastructure. This encourages the loss of pubs, green space, and commons, replacing them with developments that extract value from villages rather than supporting rural life. This is not neutral planning. It is a political choice that trades long-term socio-economic health for temporary financial survival of the local council.

This matters because Britain’s social fabric has long been sustained not by grand institutions alone, but by localism, mutual support, and informal social life. The stakes extend beyond nostalgia or economics. Britain is entering a period of demographic contraction, with falling birth rates and ageing communities placing greater strain on local support systems just as the places that once sustained them are disappearing. In this context, resilience cannot be imported from elsewhere or engineered through distant policy alone, it must be rooted locally, in networks of trust and shared responsibility. Yet one of the quiet casualties of the past decade has been the loss of collective imagination, the belief that communities can still shape their own futures.

In order for meaningful change to happen, it must first be talked about, debated, envisioned, or imagined in shared physical spaces, yet we overlook the simplicity of the space which facilitates this process. Too often, political debate offers performance in place of possibility, while the material conditions of everyday life continue to erode. What is needed now are new civic tools that reconnect people to one another and to the spaces they share – platforms that support participation, coordination, and care beyond the confines of party politics or market logic. These tools must be capable of protecting and regenerating shared spaces such as village pubs, not merely facilitating discussion. Reclaiming the village pub, and the wider commons it represents, is not about resisting change, but about restoring the conditions in which change can be shaped collectively. If Britain is to remain a country built on more than transactions, it must begin again with the simple act of gathering, and with the spaces that still make that possible.

About the author

Caley-Maria Cavan is a Human Geographer and recent graduate of the London School of Economics, with a strong focus on civic empowerment through systems thinking. Her work examines how societies are shaped by the spaces, infrastructures, and histories they inhabit, and how these dynamics produce economic, social, and political outcomes. By translating interdisciplinary theory into real-world geographic contexts, she seeks to make systemic problems legible and solvable. Caley is motivated to restore hope and agency within a generation increasingly paralysed by perceived disempowerment, through accessible education and practical pathways to collective action.

If this essay resonated, please take a moment to like, share, or comment – not only to acknowledge Caley's work, but to help ensure voices like hers are seen and heard.

TTC exists for the generations coming up behind us. If you are a student, recent graduate, or emerging thinker – or you know someone who is – we actively invite submissions from young people who are thinking seriously about Britain’s future, its commons, and the systems shaping everyday life.

This work is intergenerational by design. We are listening.

