Britain is heading towards an older, less healthy and more dependent future. Even the official projection leaves a shrinking share of economically active people carrying a growing national burden. The real outcome may be worse.

Britain is heading towards a future no government has properly explained to the public.

By 2061, the country will be older and more dependent upon a shrinking proportion of economically active people. Fewer workers will be expected to fund more pensions, more healthcare, more social care and the wider costs of the state. Unless productivity rises dramatically, the consequences are unavoidable: higher taxes, later retirement, reduced public provision, greater borrowing, or some combination of all four.

This is not speculation. The direction is already visible in the official projections.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) tells us how Britain’s population looks set to change. What it does not do is translate those changes into a joined-up account of the country they will create. Government departments publish separate figures on fertility, longevity, migration, health, economic inactivity, productivity and public spending. Westminster debates each problem in isolation. No major party manifesto confronts what they mean when considered together.

That is the missing picture this paper sets out to reveal.

Even under the ONS’s relatively favourable assumptions, Britain is moving towards an economic model that cannot remain viable without substantial course correction. And the reality may be considerably worse.

Fertility has fallen below replacement level.

Healthy life expectancy is under pressure.

Chronic illness and economic inactivity are rising.

Artificial intelligence may remove large numbers of people from traditional employment.

Productivity and GDP per person have not grown at the rate required to compensate.

The Truth Contract (TTC) has therefore compared two possible versions of Britain in 2061:

1. The official “business as usual” projection, and 2. An alternative developed by The Truth Contract, which asks: ‘What happens if fertility, longevity, health and economic participation deteriorate further?’

The purpose is not to predict the future with certainty. It is to show the consequences of continuing on the present course, and to begin the national conversation that Westminster has avoided.

The transformation already under way

A child born in Britain today will be 35 in 2061. The country around them will bear little resemblance to the Britain of 1961.

Technology, culture and the economy have all changed, but beneath them lies a quieter force: the size, age structure and composition of the population itself.

Between 1961 and 2021, the UK population grew from just under 53 million to almost 67 million, an increase of more than one fifth.

Most of that expansion occurred after the turn of the millennium.

Figure 1. UK population estimates, 1961 and 2021.

Figure 2. UK mid-year population, 1961 to 2021.

Population growth has not been even. In the 1960s it was supported by fertility above replacement level. Growth slowed during the 1970s and early 1980s. From the 1990s onwards, immigration became the dominant driver, even as the birth rate continued to fall.

Figure 3. Annual UK population growth rate, 1961 to 2021.

The practical consequences are visible in housing and infrastructure. Since 1978, an average of approximately 190,000 homes have been completed each year[1], while the population has grown by an average of approximately 277,000 people annually.

Household size has also fallen. The result is sustained pressure on supply, affordability and public services.

Population change is about more than the headline total

Net migration is an incomplete measure. Large inflows can be offset by large outflows while still producing profound population turnover. A country can record modest net migration while experiencing major changes in housing demand, service use, community composition and cultural continuity.

Figure 4. England and Wales population composition: UK-born and foreign-born.

The 1961 Census recorded around 1.4 million foreign-born people in England and Wales, approximately 3.1 per cent of the population. By 2021, that figure exceeded 10 million, or 16.81 per cent. These figures do not include the second generation born in the UK to foreign-born parents.

The scale and pace of this change matter. They affect housing, infrastructure, integration, social trust and democratic consent. Yet the public has rarely been shown the long-term destination clearly or invited to choose it explicitly. Vision 2061 exists to create that conversation in a way that is open, evidence-led and focused on the future rather than political blame.

The arithmetic beneath the headlines

Population size matters, but the balance between people who generate economic output and those who depend upon it matters more.

Conventional dependency ratios compare children and older people with the working-age population. They provide a first indication of the pressure created by population ageing.

Figure 5. Dependency ratios for Great Britain, 1961 to 2021.

The youth dependency ratio has broadly followed the falling birth rate. That has reduced one immediate call on public spending, but it also signals a shrinking pipeline of future workers.

The old-age dependency ratio has moved in the opposite direction, increasing pension, healthcare and care costs relative to the working-age population.

Conventional ratios are still too generous, because not everyone of working age is economically active.

The Active Dependency Ratio, or ADR, compares economically inactive people with those who are economically active.

It reveals the real support burden more clearly.

Figure 6. Active Dependency Ratio variants for the UK, 1992 to 2024.

In plain English: as the ADR rises, fewer economically active people must support more people who are not economically active.

That is not simply a demographic statistic. It has direct consequences for taxation, borrowing, pensions, healthcare and living standards. If a smaller share of the population is generating the income and tax revenue required to support everyone else, each contributor must carry more of the load, public provision must become less generous, productivity must rise, or the state must borrow the difference.

Why the problem can reinforce itself

Rising dependency does not occur in an economic vacuum. More spending on pensions, healthcare and care can leave less available for infrastructure, education, innovation and other investments that support future growth. Higher taxes can weaken incentives to work, invest and build businesses. Deteriorating services can make ill health and economic inactivity harder to reverse. Greater borrowing raises debt-servicing costs, consuming still more public revenue.

The demographic problem can therefore worsen the economic problem, while the economic problem makes the demographic one harder to solve. This is the feedback loop missing from most public discussion.

The two forces reshaping Britain

Falling fertility

The total fertility rate in England and Wales has remained below the replacement level of approximately 2.1 since 1972. The 2025 figure of 1.39 was the lowest recorded. The ONS assumes that fertility will stabilise at around 1.42 in the long term. Recent movement gives no guarantee that it will.

Figure 7. Total fertility rate in England and Wales, 1961 to 2025.

Low fertility does not create an immediate fiscal crisis, but it steadily narrows the future workforce. A recovery would improve the long-term population structure, yet children born today will not enter the workforce for roughly two decades. Fertility is therefore essential to the long-term answer, but it cannot solve the near-term support problem.

Longer lives, but not necessarily healthier ones

Life expectancy rose substantially between 1961 and 2021. That is one of the great achievements of modern sanitation, nutrition, education, public health and medicine. It also means that pensions, healthcare and care must be provided for longer.

Figure 8. Life expectancy at birth, England and Wales.

Longevity alone does not tell us whether those additional years are lived in good health. Healthy life expectancy, chronic illness and the ability to participate in work are the more consequential measures for economic sustainability. If people live longer but spend more of those years unwell or economically inactive, the national support burden rises from both directions: greater need and fewer contributors.

What the official projection says

The latest ONS principal projection is not a national plan. It is a demographic model based on assumptions about fertility, mortality and migration. Those assumptions produce the following broad picture for 2061 for the UK.

Even on these relatively favourable assumptions, Britain becomes older and more dependent. The working and economically active shares of the population must support larger pension, healthcare and care commitments. At the same time, sustained population growth adds to housing and infrastructure requirements.

The official model does not tell the public how those commitments will be financed. In practice, only a limited set of choices exists: stronger productivity and GDP per person, higher taxes, later retirement, reduced public provision, greater borrowing, or a deliberate change in the underlying demographic and participation trends.

No major political party is presenting that combined choice to the electorate. The destination appears in official tables, but its economic meaning does not appear in a manifesto.

Figure 9. Population pyramids for the UK, 1961 and 2021.

Why the official picture may be too optimistic

The ONS projection assumes that fertility stabilises, longevity continues to improve and migration remains high. Wider economic projections assume participation holds up sufficiently and productivity eventually improves. Yet several observable trends point in a less favourable direction:

Fertility has fallen further and faster than earlier official assumptions anticipated.

Healthy life expectancy and population health are under pressure.

Economic inactivity linked to ill health has risen.

Artificial intelligence may displace roles faster than new forms of participation are created.

GDP per person and productivity have not grown at the pace needed to absorb a rapidly rising support burden.

High migration has added workers but has not reversed the underlying rise in dependency, while creating additional housing, infrastructure and integration demands.

These forces are normally discussed in separate silos. The Truth Contract has joined them together in an alternative working scenario to test what their combined effect could mean.

The Truth Contract’s projection: what if the outlook is worse?

The Truth Contract’s projection retains the same long-term migration assumption as the official projection so that the effect of other changes can be seen more clearly.

It uses the latest known fertility figure from 2025 and the latest known life-expectancy figures from 2024.

From those baselines, it applies a continuing fall in fertility, a decline in life expectancy, and age- and sex-specific participation rates ending 10 percentage points below their official projected rates by 2061.

Separately, The Truth Contract asks what the demographic burden would mean if healthy life expectancy also deteriorated and real GDP per person failed to grow strongly enough to offset it.

Under these assumptions, the population peaks earlier and lower.

The official projection reaches approximately 72.5 million in the mid-2050s.

The Truth Contract’s scenario peaks at just over 71.1 million in the 2040s and falls to approximately 69.3 million by 2061.

Figure 10. Official and TTC total population projections, 2024 to 2061.

The population pyramids show a smaller and slightly older population under The Truth Contract’s scenario, with lower fertility narrowing the younger age groups.

Figure 11. Official and TTC population pyramids for 2061.

The number that changes the argument

The most consequential difference is not the total population. It is the Active Dependency Ratio.

Under The Truth Contract’s assumptions, the model produces an Active Dependency Ratio of 102.76 inactive people for every 100 economically active people by 2061. This is not economically viable or sustainable.

Figure 12. Official and TTC Active Dependency Ratio projections, 2024 to 2061.

This is the joined-up warning.

A smaller base of economically active contributors would be expected to support a much larger inactive population. Healthy life expectancy and GDP per person do not feed into this demographic model. They determine how severe the wider economic consequences could become.

If health deteriorates and GDP per person remains flat, there would be no growth dividend with which to absorb the rising burden.

That would place extraordinary pressure on taxpayers, public services, pensions, retirement ages, household finances and government borrowing.

It would also reduce the resources available to invest in the very things needed to escape the problem:

Health

Skills

Infrastructure

Innovation

Productive enterprise

Why the familiar answers are not enough

Higher fertility is necessary, but slow

A sustained recovery in fertility would improve the long-term population structure and help restore the pipeline of future workers. It is also consistent with enabling families to have the number of children they want. But it cannot repair the support ratio quickly, because those children take decades to enter the workforce.

Immigration cannot permanently outrun ageing

Immigration can increase the working-age population in the short term. Migrants also grow older, however, and very high continuous inflows create additional demand for housing, infrastructure and services. Immigration has not prevented dependency from rising over the past two decades. Using it as the principal answer postpones the structural problem rather than resolving it.

Tax and borrowing cannot solve a structural imbalance

Tax can redistribute the burden and borrowing can delay it. Neither creates the productive capacity needed to carry it permanently. Beyond a certain point, heavier taxation can weaken participation and investment, while rising debt interest consumes revenue that could otherwise support public services or growth.

The three levers that matter most

The largest near- and medium-term gains must come from three connected priorities:

Health: more people living well for longer, reducing avoidable demand on healthcare and enabling fuller participation in work and society.

Participation: more people able and encouraged to contribute, including through new forms of work and enterprise as technology changes the labour market.

Productivity: substantially more value created for every hour worked, raising GDP per person rather than relying on population growth to increase headline GDP.

These priorities must sit alongside family formation, housing, skills, enterprise, migration, retirement and care. None can be designed effectively in isolation. That is why Britain needs a generational plan rather than another collection of short-term policies.

The choice Britain has not yet been offered

The conclusion is difficult, but it is not complicated.

Britain cannot sustain an ageing, increasingly unhealthy and economically inactive population unless the productive part of the economy becomes strong enough to support it. Immigration has not removed that problem. Higher fertility would help over the longer term, but children born today will not repair the workforce for decades. Higher taxes and greater borrowing cannot provide a permanent answer to a structural imbalance.

The immediate levers are health, participation and productivity.

Britain needs more people living well for longer, more people able and encouraged to participate in productive life, and far greater economic value created by every person who does. It also needs an honest national conversation about fertility, family formation, migration, retirement, technology, public spending and the kind of country people want Britain to become.

These choices are deeply connected. Westminster discusses them separately, if it discusses them at all. No major political party is offering the public a generational course correction, because the electoral system rewards promises made for the next five years rather than responsibility for the next thirty-five.

Vision 2061 exists to fill that vacuum.

Part Two will set out how Britain could change course: improving health, increasing participation, raising productivity, supporting families, restoring economic resilience and exploring how Britain could create approximately £1 trillion of additional value.

Decline is not inevitable. But continuing without a plan is also a choice. Britain can confront the arithmetic now and build a different future or leave the next generation to inherit the consequences of decisions nobody was willing to make.

Technical Annex

Vision 2061: The Arithmetic We Cannot Ignore

A note on the projections

Population projections are not forecasts or certainties. They show what follows from a defined set of assumptions about fertility, mortality, migration and, in the case of the Active Dependency Ratio, labour-force participation. Small changes in those assumptions can produce material differences in outcomes by 2061. The Truth Contract’s scenario is an illustrative working projection designed to test the combined consequences of trends that official demographic projections do not integrate. Its outputs should be read alongside the assumptions and methods set out below.

1. Scope and geographic coverage

United Kingdom is used for total population, mid-year estimates, Active Dependency Ratio and the official and The Truth Contract’s population projections.

Great Britain is used for conventional dependency ratios (total, old-age and youth) where consistent long-run series are available on that basis.

England and Wales is used for foreign-born / UK-born composition, total fertility rate and life expectancy at birth, reflecting the principal published statistical series.

Where series differ in geographic coverage this is stated in the relevant figure or table notes.

2. Principal data sources

All official series were the latest available at the time of analysis. Later ONS or OBR releases may revise historical estimates or projection assumptions.

3. Historical analysis (1961–2021 / 1992–2024)

Population size and growth

Mid-year estimates for the United Kingdom were taken from ONS published tables. Annual growth rates were calculated as the year-on-year percentage change in the mid-year estimate. The 1961 figure is rounded to the nearest 100 in official releases; this is noted where relevant.

Foreign-born population

1961 and 2021 figures for England and Wales are Census-based. The 2021 share (16.81 per cent) refers to people born outside the UK and does not include UK-born children of foreign-born parents.

Dependency ratios

Calculated as:

Youth dependency ratio = (population aged 0–14 / population aged 15–64) × 100

Old-age dependency ratio = (population aged 65+ / population aged 15–64) × 100

Total dependency ratio = (population aged 0–14 + population aged 65+) / population aged 15–64 × 100

Series cover Great Britain, 1961–2021.

Active Dependency Ratio (historical)

The ADR is defined as:

Two variants are presented:

ADR 16+ – population aged 16 and over only; ages 90+ treated as fully inactive. ADR Total Population – all ages; ages 0–15 and 90+ treated as fully inactive.

Age- and sex-specific participation rates were applied to single-year-of-age population estimates. Rates were taken from the Labour Force Survey-derived series used by the Office for Budget Responsibility and aligned to the age groups 16–19, 20–24, …, 75–89. Historical ADR series run from 1992 to 2024, the period for which consistent participation data are available.

4. Official (“business as usual”) projection to 2061

The official pathway uses the ONS 2024-based National Population Projections, principal variant. Long-term assumptions are:

Population totals, age structure and dependency ratios for 2061 are taken directly from, or derived from, the published principal projection. The Active Dependency Ratio under the official pathway applies OBR-projected age- and sex-specific participation rates to the ONS principal population projection.

The 2061 foreign-born share (26.27 per cent) is not an official ONS projection. The ONS does not publish long-term projections of the population by country of birth. The figure is taken from analysis in Professor Matt Goodwin’s CHSS Report No. 3 (29 May 2025), which applies the 2022-based National Population Projections to estimate the foreign-born population of England and Wales.

5. The Truth Contract’s working projection to 2061

The Truth Contract’s projection is an illustrative scenario constructed to test the combined effect of less favourable assumptions on fertility, longevity and labour-force participation, while holding net migration at the same level as the official projection for comparability.

Assumptions

Method

The Truth Contract’s population projection was generated in Spectrum using the assumptions above. Single-year-of-age, sex-specific outputs for 2024–2061 were exported and aggregated as required for total population, age structure and dependency measures. The Active Dependency Ratio was then calculated by applying The Truth Contract’s reduced participation schedule to its population projection, using the same age-mapping and inactivity rules as the historical ADR (16+ variant).

Healthy life expectancy and real GDP per person are discussed as wider economic implications. They are notinputs to, or outputs of, the demographic projection model itself.

6. Active Dependency Ratio – summary of construction

Population by single year of age and sex is mapped to the participation-rate age groups (16–19 through 75–89; 0–15 and 90+ handled as fully inactive where specified). Age- and sex-specific participation rates are applied to obtain the economically active population. ADR = (inactive / active) × 100.

All ADR figures reported in the main text and charts are expressed per 100 economically active people.

7. Software and reproducibility

Historical series, official projections and outputs produced by The Truth Contract were processed in R (packages: readxl, dplyr, tidyr, ggplot2, scales, gt). Charts and tables follow The Truth Contract’s brand guidelines (primary accent #EE2057, text/axes #231F20, secondary typeface Arial). The Truth Contract’s population projection was produced in Spectrum and then read into R for ADR calculation and visualisation.

8. Limitations

Projections are conditional on their assumptions. They are not predictions of what will happen.

The Truth Contract’s scenario is deliberately stylised. It is intended to illustrate downside risk, not to provide a central forecast.

Participation rates beyond the official projection horizon are assumed; actual future participation will depend on health, incentives, technology and policy.

The foreign-born estimate for 2061 rests on analysis external to the ONS and should not be read as an official statistic.

Conventional dependency ratios and the ADR measure different concepts; both are presented because each illuminates a different aspect of the support burden.

Geographic coverage differs slightly across indicators (UK, Great Britain, England and Wales). Comparisons across indicators should take this into account.

9. Contact and updates

A machine-readable summary of the principal series and assumption tables can be supplied on request. Subsequent ONS or OBR releases may lead to revised baselines; any material updates will be noted in later Vision 2061 publications.

Footnotes

[1] See figures from ONS: Indicators of house building, UK: permanent dwellings started and completed by country

[2] The 2061 foreign-born share is not an official ONS projection. The ONS does not publish long-term projections of the population by country of birth. The figure is taken from analysis in Professor Matt Goodwin’s CHSS Report No. 3, Demographic Change and the Future of the United Kingdom: 2022–2122 (29 May 2025), which applies the 2022-based National Population Projections to estimate the foreign-born population.

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