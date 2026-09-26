Our founder, David C.M. Carter, has written for The Daily Sceptic about a question Britain cannot afford to leave until 2061:

How will we support one another if the number of economically inactive people rises faster than the number who are active?

This is about more than pensions. It is about whether people can stay healthy enough to work, whether those who want to work can participate, and whether each hour worked creates enough value to sustain the services and quality of life we expect. It is also about the children who will become the next generation of workers – and the conditions that make raising a family possible.

The official population projections already point to growing pressure. David’s article asks a further question:

What if some of the trends we need to improve do not improve?

In The Truth Contract’s downside scenario, fertility continues to fall, life expectancy declines slightly and economic participation ends below the official path. The result is approximately 103 economically inactive people for every 100 active people by 2061. This is a scenario to examine, not a prediction. Its purpose is to show what could be at stake if we assume that today’s pressures will resolve themselves.

No single policy will settle the question. Health, participation, productivity and family life are connected, yet they are too often treated as separate problems, passed between departments and election cycles. A 35-year horizon asks us to look beyond the next Budget or manifesto.

That can feel daunting. It also gives us time to act. Helping people live more years in good health, removing barriers to work, and creating more value through skills and innovation are choices we can begin making now. The sooner we face the arithmetic, the more room we have to shape the outcome.

For the assumptions, projections and fuller argument, read our original analysis: Vision 2061: The Arithmetic We Cannot Ignore.

The future is still ours to shape. First, we have to be willing to look at it.

The Truth Contract – not just more content, but a commitment.

You’re here because the surface story doesn’t hold.

You’re ready to question, contribute, and help shape a future worth showing up for.

This is the contract: Truth. Action. Together.

Add your voice to the conversation. This is how we grow the mandate for change.