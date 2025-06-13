John O’Connell: Tax Insights and Fiscal Icebergs

John O'Connell joined the TaxPayers’ Alliance as an intern in 2009. Since then, he has worked at every level of the organisation which made him uniquely qualified to become Chief Executive beginning August 2016.

As a researcher, and later Research Director, he wrote major reports for the TPA on quangos, government capital procurement, regional business policy and local government pensions. He co-authored the influential paper How to Save £50 Billion: Reducing Spending for Sustainable Public Finances, released in conjunction with the Institute of Directors.

John oversaw the work of the 2020 Tax Commission. He also wrote and edited several sections of its final report, The Single Income Tax, which won the Templeton Freedom Award from the Atlas Network.



John frequently represents the TPA on television and radio, including prominent appearances on flagship broadcast programmes and documentaries.

Questions

Some of the questions and issues we explore include:

The value of consumer campaigns in applying grassroots pressure for change.

Should only taxpayers be given the vote?

Incentive structures within politics and civil service.

How do we create a new system of tax that’s fit for purpose?

Runaway spending – or insufficient tax collection?

A proposed model to simplify tax.

How to incentivise reinvestment and productivity.

Discussion Log

00:00 – 04:14

John introduces the TaxPayers’ Alliance as a campaign group/think tank advocating for lower taxes and more responsible public spending.

He criticises the complicated UK tax system and how the ‘squeezed middle’ are paying higher taxes.

All political parties are accused of overspending and constantly tweaking the tax system to fund this. The goal posts are continuously shifting, making planning and investment difficult.

04.15 – 07:44

John talks about successful TPA campaigns such as Union Facility Time which exposed trade unions being subsidised by the taxpayer at a cost of £112 million annually, and the changes to this practice following the campaign.

He also discusses consumer campaigns highlighting tax levels such as the Beer Duty Campaign, backed by The Sun, which led to the first beer duty cut since the 1950s.

07:45 – 11:18

Coming from a family of publicans, John got into politics via business frustrations like rates and energy costs. He started as a volunteer with the TPA and rose to CEO in 2016.

TPA, with a staff of 12 in Westminster, maintains a presence across the country. Their campaigning is evolving with digital tools. For example, in the Chagos Islands Campaign, their tool helped constituents’ email 641 of 650 MPs - applying grassroots pressure through tech.

11:19 – 16:00

John answers yes/no questions on the state of the UK economy, culture and governance.

David talks about The Truth Contract’s aim of being a ‘do-tank’. David explores the metaphor of the UK’s economy, culture and governance being a company and thus poses the question, “Should only taxpayers be given the vote?” and John responds.

16:00 – 21:28

John criticises the incentive structure of politics and civil service – rewarding those who spend more, not manage better.

David talks about UK having budget deficits in 19 of the last 20 years, with the last surplus in 2001. The current model is likened to running a nation on a credit card.

The bond market’s patience may run out, with both the US and UK facing fiscal reckoning within five years if debt trajectories continue unchecked.

David asks, “How do we create a new system of tax that’s fit for purpose?”

21:29 – 30:00

John asserts the real crisis lies in runaway spending, not insufficient tax collection.

John talks about the proposed model from TPA for a single income tax of 30%. With the elimination of most current taxes, the system would tax income once (when it’s paid to individuals), and exempt retained corporate earnings, thus incentivising reinvestment, productivity, and simplicity.

30:00 – 33:26

David proposes a radical new system of a universal bank transfer fee to replace the tax system. He acknowledges the regressive tax burden on low earners. David explores the need for a new system.

33:27 – 35:57

John talks of the need to change the way healthcare is funded, as costs are projected to increase, and the eroding tax base through gig work, electric vehicles (reducing fuel duties), and declining tobacco/alcohol use.

35:58 – 40:50

David talks about the governments funding for research into dimming sunlight to tackle climate change. He talks of how declining birth rates and the rise of AI are shrinking the future workforce, thus collapsing the tax base. John calls for radical policy overhaul to enable adaption to societal and technological shifts already in motion.

40:51 – 44.17

David talks of worsening trends with more people claiming benefits and the need for reform. Reversing this slide demands bold ideas and updated funding systems for a rapidly changing society and economy.

44.18 – 47:22

John talks of high energy costs and the impact on industry, business, and homes.

John talks about how Chancellors cut capital expenditure and how that effects infrastructure down the line.

47.23 – 49:20

David talks about public disillusionment with trust in politics at a low - 68% of people don’t trust MPs to tell the truth, and 41% want a radically different system. Official debt now exceeds £3 trillion, with unofficial liabilities pushing it to £12 trillion – a fiscal iceberg looms.

49:21 – 53.10

Rising energy prices have forced many rural pubs to shut down. John, whose family ran pubs, says these are more than businesses – they’re vital community centres, and their decline is a social tragedy.

David calls for bold reform. John talks about the size of the national debt and argues for reducing the cost of energy, improvement to infrastructure, reforms to the tax system.

53.11 – 60.00

Asked what single referendum policy he’d propose, John suggests a cap on welfare spending. He argues working-class people, who tend to work and contribute, are most frustrated with unchecked welfare use.

Instead of targeting debt or deficits, John wants fiscal rules tied to spending.

60:01 – 65:00

John's final referendum choice is a legally binding government spending cap, believing this will result in economic growth and free people from state dependency.

