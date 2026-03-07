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Richard's avatar
Richard
Mar 9

I really approve of the work you have done and that you are stepping up to propose some solutions to do something about it. The elephant in the room for me is the money system.I read a lot about inflation but I think I missed any references to our current financial system. Apologies if I did. I know we are being moved into another system with its own dire ramifications but the debt based Ponzi scheme we are in, skewed as it is to the benefit of those who make the rules and their cronies has to be one of the major contributors to the shit we are in. Attempting to reform that tends to get you regime changed. I don't think I have any of the practical qualifications you are asking for currently but would like to be of use in the future.

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Ramesh Thakur's avatar
Ramesh Thakur
Mar 11

A thoughtful, interesting and sobering analysis. Coincidentally, my own article on the declining quality of UK democracy was published overnight (by my time down under): https://brownstone.org/articles/is-the-uk-still-a-liberal-democracy/

It does seem to me that more people are starting to rebel against the extent to which their preferences are ignored by the blob. The first step to recovery is open and honest discussion. This essay and your project should contribute, I hope, to shifting the Overton window.

We are just beginning that journey in Australia.

That said, I also think you under-estimate the role of politics in course correction. What if we had US-style primaries for candidate selection in each constituency? Could the existing elite consensus survive that shock to the political system?

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