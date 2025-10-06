Deep Dive with Roger Meacock: TTC Question Time Unveiled!

We live in an age of certainty. Opinions abound, and many think they’ve got all the answers. But what if the real challenge isn’t ignorance, it’s assuming we know enough?

The Truth Contract (TTC) is thrilled to host its 4th Question Time on Tuesday, 7th October, 2025, at 7pm BST | 2pm EST | 11am PST, and we’re turning up the heat with a purpose-driven dialogue.

Hosted by TTC Co-Founders David CM Carter and Amy Hackett-Jones, we’ll be joined by special guest Roger Meacock, whose recent TTC Podcast Stop Playing with Nature has ignited crucial debates.

In that episode, Roger, a vet with over 30 years of pioneering experience, unveiled how meddling with nature through GMOs, mRNA in livestock, and soil depletion jeopardises our health and food future. With spinach’s iron content down 260x and ecosystems under strain, his advocacy for regenerative farming struck a chord.

Roger also recently published an article in the Journal of Independent Medicine, that we republished here - we welcome you to read deep into Roger’s research:

Unveiling the Pitfalls of PCR Testing: Misdiagnosis Risks and Policy Implications for HPAI and Beyond

Now, we’re diving deeper on Zoom, blending an extended interview between David and Roger with your audience questions to uncover truths beyond assumptions.

Register Here for Question Time

Expect a rich, unscripted exploration of nature’s balance, food sovereignty, and informed consent, tied to how we think and what it costs us. Inspired by Daniel Pink’s insights on curiosity gaps, this isn’t a lecture; it’s a conversation.

Bring your queries, on GMOs, pet health, or beyond, and join us live.

Free to attend, open to all, invite a friend, your teens, or someone who thinks they know it all. Let’s challenge certainties together.

What would you ask Roger about our meddling with nature?

Share in the comments or join us live at 7pm BST | 2pm EST | 11am PST on Tuesday 7th October!

