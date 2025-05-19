Christof Plothe: Bovaer in our Food Chain

Christof Plothe is a naturopath and osteopath based in Germany. After two years of pre-clinical medical training in Mainz he studied osteopathy at the University of Wales, Kent. With extensive experience in Ireland, the USA, and Spain. Plothe is the founder of the new discipline of biophysical osteopathy - which includes naturopathy, environmental medicine and holistic dentistry alongside conventional medicine. A prolific researcher, he has authored books, studies, and articles and speaks at congresses and health summits worldwide. Co-founder of natural supplement provider Millivital and creator of online nutrition course Vital-Life_food, Plothe leads the World Council for Health’s Health & Science Committee and founded Vital-Life-Summits to promote sustainable health solutions.

Questions

Some of the questions we explore include:

What are Bovaer’s long-term health risks to humans and animals, including microbiome disruption, cancer, and fertility issues, given no rigorous safety studies?

Is Bovaer’s mandate to cut methane (0.02% of atmosphere) justified, or are regenerative farming and seaweed better options?

How can we ensure Bovaer’s transparency with labels and independent research, given its untested use in food?

Discussion Log

00:00 - 00:10

Introductions. Lack of awareness about Bovaer and the risks to the microbiome; lack of interest from the mainstream media. Need for a cautious approach given limited understanding on impact on health.

00:10 - 00:20

Methane emissions constitute less than 0.02% of the atmosphere. Mandated by the UK’s Defra for all cows by 2030, Bovaer threatens organic farming. Alarm over Bovaer’s untested health impacts, including microbiome manipulation, cancer risks, and infertility in animals. Enters food chain via milk and meat, potentially affecting humans, soil, and water. Warning labels flag it as a health hazard. Climate-driven mandate and safety both questioned. Alternative proposals highlighted.

00:20 - 00:31

Methane emissions only 0.0002% of the atmosphere. Necessity for Bovaer questioned, given livestock contribute just 12% of emissions. Untested risks of Bovaer highlighted, including toxicity, reproductive harm, and microbiome disruption. Already in use by companies like Arla and Nestlé since 2018, Bovaer is already in UK supermarkets like Tesco and McDonald’s. Call for consumer action to demand labelling and transparency; past public backlash. Other risky ideas, like gene editing and seaweed diets, questioned. Urgent need for humility in science.

00:31 - 00:41

Both safety and necessity in question. Risks highlighted – flammability, corrosiveness, and potential to harm fertility and unborn children. Use despite limited long term safety studied. Classified as a feed additive in Europe but a drug in the USA. Lack of rigorous safety testing, with short-term rat studies showing benign tumours – potentially missing long-term carcinogenic effects. Industry tactics like short testing periods. Need for informed consent. GMO labeling issues and Bill Gates’ funding links. Censorship and obscured studies further cloud transparency. Call to demand accountability.

00:41 - 00:52

Potential to cause cancer and reproductive harm. Rat studies showed an 8% tumour rate in females, dismissed as statistically insignificant, and reduced sperm count, motility, and testicular weight in males. No long-term studies or human/cow safety tests exist. Bovaer accumulates in rat organs, raising concerns about its food chain impact. Global fertility decline. UK’s birth rate now below replacement levels; Bovaer’s potential role in worsening this. Climate-driven use unjustified. Labeling and public awareness needed to address its untested, harmful effects.

00:52 - 01:03

Impact on human health. Untested risks. No rigorous human safety studies despite presence in milk and meat. Inhibits methane production in cows, potentially disrupting human gut microbiomes, crucial for health, by reducing methane and increasing hydrogen by 227%. Potential to cause bloating and unknown effects on gut pH or bloodstream absorption. Transmissible through milk. May affect fetuses, with no studies on children or in-utero impacts. Lack of environmental and long-term health assessments. Demand for warning labels to inform consumers of its potential to harm fertility, organs, and overall health.

01:03 - 01:15

Global rollout has taken place without human safety testing. Risks to children, fetuses, and farmers, who face financial strain from mandatory use by 2030. Large corporations profit, potentially reinforcing corporate control via carbon credit schemes. Contrast Bovaer with sustainable alternatives like regenerative farming and seaweed but must question the need for methane reduction. Public protests and boycotts are noted. Consumers again urged to demand transparency and support independent research to halt Bovaer’s harmful, untested use in the food chain.

