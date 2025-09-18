Subscribe
SpermEggGeddon: The UK’s Fertility Crisis Threatens Our Economy. Here’s How We Fix It
By David Carter, Co-Founder, The Truth Contract
13 hrs ago
•
The Truth Contract
and
DCMC
4
Nic Hulscher: Unveiling mRNA’s Impact on Fertility and Health
Decoding the science of mRNA’s health crisis
Sep 16
•
The Truth Contract
and
DCMC
58
7
37:47
Restoring Justice, Wisdom, and Courage
The mission of the TTC Wisdom Council in an age of decline by Jobst Landgrebe, TTC Wisdom Council Member
Sep 13
•
The Truth Contract
and
Jobst Landgrebe
3
Kathryn Porter: Rethinking UK Energy Policy From Net Zero Challenges to Economic Revival
Ditching Net Zero for affordable energy and economic growth
Sep 10
•
The Truth Contract
,
DCMC
, and
Kathryn Porter
2
1:11:16
August 2025
Comfortably Numb
Waking up from Comfortably Numb: reversing the toxic tide for our children’s future
Aug 27
•
The Truth Contract
and
DCMC
10
3
The Great PCR & HPAI Mistake
by Roger S. Meacock BVSc., MRCVS for TTC Wisdom Council, first published in The Journal of Independent Medicine
Aug 25
•
The Truth Contract
and
Natural Vet
1
Launching SpermEggGeddon: The Fertility Collapse No One’s Talking About
Watch now | With David CM Carter & James Roguski
Aug 14
•
The Truth Contract
,
DCMC
, and
James Roguski
50
26
52:51
SpermEggGeddon Question Time: Uncovering the Fertility Crisis
Watch now | Watch Now!
Aug 13
•
The Truth Contract
,
James Roguski
,
Natural Vet
,
DCMC
, and
Amy Hackett-Jones
7
2
1:00:15
The Self-Destruction of our Executive Class
by Jobst Landgrebe, TTC Wisdom Council
Aug 4
•
The Truth Contract
4
5
Sperm-Egg-Geddon: The Fertility Crisis No One’s Talking About
Exposing the hidden threats to our future generations
Aug 4
•
The Truth Contract
July 2025
The Things You Think You Know
Watch now | TTC Question Time #2
Jul 23
•
The Truth Contract
,
DCMC
, and
Amy Hackett-Jones
2
54:49
Question Time: The Things You Think You Know
Our next TTC Question time is coming soon! Be sure to register!
Jul 15
•
The Truth Contract
1
