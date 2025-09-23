Professor Angus Dalgleish: The Truth About COVID-19 and mRNA Vaccines

About

Professor Angus Dalgleish is an Emeritus Professor of Oncology at the University of London and a consultant medical oncologist with expertise in virology, immunology, and general medicine. His groundbreaking research began at the Institute of Cancer Research, focusing on viruses that cause cancer, particularly retroviruses.

When HIV emerged, he discovered the virus's receptor and mechanisms, challenging ineffective vaccine approaches pushed by figures like Anthony Fauci. This insight led him to pioneer cancer immunotherapy in the UK, including high-dose interleukin-2 and various vaccines. Alongside this, he developed effective HIV vaccine candidates and non-specific cancer vaccines that boost innate immunity.

Drawing on decades of experience, Dalgleish has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 policies, arguing that mRNA vaccines were unnecessary and toxic. He co-edited "The Death of Science" and supports the Hope Accord, calling for a pause on mRNA technology until rigorous long-term testing proves its safety. His work empowers individuals to question official narratives, emphasising natural immunity and transparency to foster informed choices and collective action against systemic failures in public health.

Questions

Was COVID-19 a naturally occurring virus or engineered in a lab?

How do mRNA vaccines differ from traditional ones, and were they properly tested?

What are the long-term risks of mRNA technology on the immune system and cancer rates?

Why were dissenting scientists censored, and who benefits from continuing mRNA rollouts?

Can vaccine-induced damage be reversed, and what steps can individuals take?

What economic and societal impacts will ongoing mRNA use have on the workforce?

Should mRNA be paused until independent, long-term trials confirm its safety?

Discussion Log

00:00 – 05:00

Introduction and Background

David CM Carter welcomes Professor Angus Dalgleish, highlighting his expertise in oncology and virology. Angus shares his unique career path, blending clinical work with research on viruses like HIV and cancer immunotherapy. This sets the stage for a deep dive into COVID-19, emphasising the need for grounded, evidence-based discussions.

What drew you to questioning official COVID-19 narratives? Share your thoughts below – let's build understanding together.

05:00 – 10:00

Career Insights and Pandemic Context

Angus discusses his pioneering work on HIV receptors and why certain vaccine strategies fail, drawing parallels to COVID-19. He critiques the rush to mRNA vaccines, noting they were unnecessary given natural immunity's strength. The conversation underscores how past experiences inform current health challenges.

How has your professional background shaped your views on pandemics? Tell us in the comments – your stories strengthen our community.

10:00 – 15:00

Origins of COVID-19

Exploring lab origins, Angus presents evidence of gain-of-function research and inserts in the virus sequence that suggest human engineering. He references collaborations involving Ralph Baric and EcoHealth Alliance, funded by NIAID. This reveals potential oversights in global biosafety.

Do you believe COVID-19 was lab-made? Join the discussion – we're uniting for clarity and change.

15:00 – 20:00

Immunity: Natural vs Vaccine

David and Angus compare natural immunity's effectiveness against vaccine-induced responses, highlighting T-cell advantages. Early pandemic responses are critiqued, noting shifts from sensible strategies to lockdowns. Insights stress empowering personal health choices.

What experiences have you had with natural immunity? Share below – together, we reclaim agency.

20:00 – 25:00

Vaccine Safety and Regulation

The duo examines mRNA vaccines' emergency authorisation, bypassing standard trials like double-blind placebos. Angus warns of guaranteed toxicity from spike proteins and autoimmune risks. This calls for accountability in regulatory processes.

How do you view emergency vaccine approvals? Let's connect in the comments – your voice matters.

25:00 – 30:00

Societal and Economic Impacts

They discuss government and pharmaceutical roles in pandemic management, including economic fallout from lockdowns. Angus highlights conflicts of interest and the push for mRNA factories. Emphasis is on collective awareness to drive reform.

What economic effects of COVID policies have you seen? Share your insights – we're stronger united.

30:00 – 35:00

Herd Immunity and Long-Term Effects

Focus shifts to herd immunity's feasibility and public health ramifications. Angus advocates informed decision-making to mitigate risks like immune fatigue. The need for transparency in science is underscored.

How can we promote herd immunity discussions? Join the conversation – let's foster connection.

35:00 – 40:00

Future of mRNA Technology

Angus emphasises pausing mRNA until long-term testing, warning of genomic integration and cancer links. He calls for ethical research prioritising human safety over profits. This empowers viewers to demand change.

What concerns you about mRNA's future? Tell us below – together, we spark action.

40:00 – 45:00

Media, Perception, and Critical Thinking

They explore media's role in shaping narratives and the suppression of dissent. Angus stresses open dialogue for public trust. The conversation encourages courageous, constructive questioning.

How has media influenced your pandemic views? Share in the comments – we're building bridges.

45:00 – 50:00

Reversing Vaccine Damage

Angus suggests detox methods like vitamin D, nattokinase, and low-dose naltrexone to reverse spike protein effects. He shares optimistic evidence of reversibility, empowering individuals to take control. Reflections highlight lessons for global health collaboration.

What steps are you taking for health recovery? Let's exchange ideas – unity drives progress.

Download TTC eBook here for further guidance on some of these suggestions.

Download FREE TTC eBook

50:00 – 55:00

Risks of mRNA Technology

Discussion covers mRNA's potential for immune suppression and the need for rigorous testing. Angus warns of escalating harms with boosters, urging vigilance. This fosters informed, proactive measures.

How do mRNA risks affect your choices? Join us below – your input fuels change.

55:00 – 60:00

Vaccination Strategies' Impact

They examine societal and economic strains from vaccination policies, including workforce disabilities. Angus critiques ongoing boosters, highlighting data on increased infections. Emphasis is on innovation for better outcomes.

What workforce changes have you noticed post-vaccination? Share your observations – together, we act.

60:00 – 65:00

Future Public Health Challenges

Conversation addresses innovation's role in health crises and the importance of overcoming barriers like censorship. Angus calls for collective vigilance to shape a resilient future.

How can innovation improve public health? Tell us in the comments – we're co-creating solutions.

65:00 – 70:00

Pandemic Reflections and Action

Final thoughts on COVID's impacts stress proactive measures and accountability. Angus reinforces the need for evidence-based policies to prevent future harms.

What lessons from the pandemic resonate with you? Join the dialogue – unity empowers us.

70:00 – 75:00

Closing Remarks

David and Angus emphasise continued research and public engagement. David references the Truth Contract referendum, aiming for 10 million signatures to demand change.

How will you support health accountability? Share below – let's grow the mandate together.

75:00 – 79:00

Final Reflections and Call to Action

They wrap up with a focus on public awareness and informed decisions, urging viewers to question and contribute. This reinforces collective agency for a better future.

What action will you take for truth? Tell us in the comments – we're in this together.

Notes and References

Boyd, C. (2022) Scientists claim Covid virus contains tiny chunk of DNA that 'matches sequence patented by Moderna THREE YEARS before pandemic began'. Daily Mail. Available at: Link (Accessed: 22 September 2025).

FactCheck.org (2023) Posts Spread False Claim About Moderna Patent Application. Available at: Link (Accessed: 22 September 2025).

Goddard, P.R. and Dalgleish, A.G. (2024) The death of science: the retreat from reason in the post-modern world. Amazon.co.uk. Available at: Link (Accessed: 22 September 2025).

Menachery, V.D., Baric, R.S., et al. (2015) A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence. Nature Medicine, 21(12), pp. 1508-1513. Available at: Link (Accessed: 22 September 2025).

Menachery, V.D., Baric, R.S., et al. (2016) SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 113(11), pp. 3048-3053. Available at: Link (Accessed: 22 September 2025).

The Hope Accord (2024) The Hope Accord. Available at: Link (Accessed: 22 September 2025).

UK Government (2016) Exercise Cygnus Report. Tier One Command Post Exercise Pandemic Influenza. Available at: Link (Accessed: 22 September 2025).

The Truth Contract – not just more content, but a commitment.

You’re here because the surface story doesn’t hold.

You’re ready to question, contribute, and help shape a future worth showing up for. This is the contract: Truth. Action. Together.

Add your voice to the conversation. This is how we grow the mandate for change.